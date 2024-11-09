The latest Nov. 5 election results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office show Mayor Marie Blankley continuing to lead challenger Greg Bozzo by about 200 votes, as of about 5pm Nov. 7.

Zach Hilton is the only one of three incumbents up for reelection who will remain on the Gilroy City Council for another four-year term, as he leads the field of six candidates. Terence Fugazzi and Kelly Ramirez appear on their way to securing the other two council seats, according to the registrar’s latest results.

And Measure C, Gilroy’s proposed quarter-cent public safety sales tax measure, will not become law despite receiving a majority of votes in Nov. 5 balloting.

Overall turnout for Santa Clara County on Nov. 5 currently measures about 50%, with 519,341 ballots counted by election officials so far. There are about 1.05 million registered voters in Santa Clara County.

Below are the latest detailed results for Gilroy, district, state and federal races that appeared on the Nov. 5 ballot. Results are from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and California Secretary of State’s offices.

Mayor of Gilroy

Marie Blankley (incumbent): 50.68% (7,565 votes)

Greg Bozzo: 49.32% (7,363 votes)

Gilroy City Council

The top three vote recipients will be elected to office:

Zach Hilton (incumbent): 20.46% (7,214 votes)

Terence Fugazzi: 19.8% (6,978)

Kelly Ramirez: 18.01% (6,348)

Fred Tovar (incumbent): 16.37% (5,771)

Stefanie Elle: 14.92% (5,258)

Rebeca Armendariz (incumbent): 10.45% (3,682)

Measure C Public Safety Sales Tax

This measure requires a two-thirds majority in order to be enacted into law.

Yes: 60.7% (9,003 votes)

No: 39.3% (5,828)

Gavilan College Board of Trustees, Trustee Area 4

Lorena Tariba: 62.25% (3,451 votes)

Alex A. Larson: 37.75% (2,093)

State Assembly, District 29

Results from the California Secretary of State’s office are for the entire district, which includes portions of San Benito, Santa Clara and Monterey counties:

Robert Rivas (incumbent): 64.5% (58,627 votes)

J.W. Paine: 35.5% (32,312)

U.S. Representative, District 18

Results from the California Secretary of State’s office are for the entire district, which includes San Benito County as well as parts of Santa Clara and Monterey counties:

Zoe Lofgren (incumbent): 63.5% (89,424 votes)

Peter D. Hernandez: 36.5% (51,329)

Federal and statewide results

Results from the California Secretary of State’s office reflect how the state’s electorate voted on the following races:

President

Kamala D. Harris: 57.5% (6,135,180 votes)

Donald J. Trump: 39.8% (4,241,627)

Jill Stein: .8% (88,261)

Other: .8%

U.S. Senator, full term

Adam B. Schiff: 57.5% (5,975,048 votes)

Steve Garvey: 42.5% (4,408,165)