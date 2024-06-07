Hollister Police this week arrested a Gilroy woman who carjacked a victim in San Jose and let officers on a vehicle chase through two counties, authorities said.

About 11:57pm June 5, Hollister Police received an alert for a stolen vehicle on the citywide FLOCK camera system, the Hollister Police Department said in a press release.

Police said the camera system detected the stolen gold Infiniti sedan driving in the area of San Juan Hollister Road and Graf Road. A second alert at 12:06am June 6 showed the same car in the area of Meridian Street in Hollister.

San Jose Police had previously reported the vehicle stolen on June 5 after it was stolen from its owner, who had been shot by the suspect in the process of theft, police said. That suspect was still outstanding.

Following up on the FLOCK system alerts, Hollister Police responded to the area to try to find the stolen Infiniti, authorities said. An officer saw the vehicle traveling northbound at high speed on Highway 25. The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit followed.

Hollister Police officers, along with the California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, and Gilroy Police Department, pursued the Infiniti into southern parts of Santa Clara County and back into San Benito County, Hollister Police said.

The vehicle eventually stopped at Highway 101, just north of Highway 156. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended with the help of a K9 unit from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

The suspect, Sonya Ortiz, 35, of Gilroy, was medically cleared at a nearby hospital and later booked at the San Benito County Jail on suspicion of evading a peace officer in a reckless manner, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle, says the press release.

San Jose Police detectives responded to the scene and took possession of the vehicle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can contact The Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.