April 7, 2022
highway 129 old chittenden road
One person died and two others were seriously hurt in a three-car crash on this stretch of Highway 129, west of Old Chittenden Road Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

Gilroy woman dies in Highway 129 crash

Two others seriously hurt in head-on collision

By: Tarmo Hannula
A Gilroy woman died and two other people were seriously injured in a three-car crash on Highway 129 west of Old Chittenden Road Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol officer Alyssa Gutierrez said that around 4:20pm, Henry Dalrymple, 28, of Watsonville was driving a 2014 Honda Odyssey westbound on Highway 129 near the San Benito/Santa Cruz county line, while a 2016 Nissan Sentra, driven by Rosalba Gonzalez, 57, of Gilroy was traveling eastbound. For unknown reasons both vehicles crashed head-on. 

Following the collision, a 1992 Acura Integra, driven by Armando Valencia, 54, of Royal Oaks, traveling westbound on Highway 129, collided with the Honda.  

The driver of the Nissan suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, Gutierrez said. The drivers of the Honda and the Acura were both taken to Natividad Medical Center by helicopter.  

“It is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this collision,” Gutierrez said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer J. Jimenez at the CHP Santa Cruz Area Office at 831.662.0511.

Tarmo Hannula

