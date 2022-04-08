good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
84.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 8, 2022
Article Search
tierra bella bike ride
The Tierra Bella returns to South County on April 23. Photo: Curt Hentschke
OpinionGuest View

Spoking My Mind: A pair of perfect pedal parties

By: Curt Hentschke
27
0

Just like a well-inflated tire, I am pumped! For the first time in forever, we’ve got ourselves both a Sea Otter Classic and a Tierra Bella in April. Two of the year’s top cycle celebrations, and they’re right here in our own backyard. It’s been way too long––thanks a lot, pandemic!––but now the South Valley bicycle world appears to be returning to some sort of normalcy. Be sure to include both of these mainstays in your vernal “velocipeding.”    

At Monterey’s Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway, the Life Time Sea Otter Classic kicks off at 9am on Thursday, April 7, and the pedaling party doesn’t quit until 4pm on Sunday, April 10. Pack up the bikes, the kids, and the parents, because the SOC has something for everyone: every form of racing for every level of rider; scenic mountain and road rides; a huge variety of delicious food and drink; giveaways, shows, vendors and demonstrations; as well as exciting activities for the kids, including the Kid Zone, a carnival, and the famous Sea Otter egg hunt! 

Two weeks later, on April 23, the Tierra Bella makes its triumphant return to the poppy-filled roads and hills around South County. From its base at Gilroy’s Gavilan College, the 43rd Tierra Bella will feature some brand new routes, from a 33-mile/893-foot option for weekend riders, to a 100-mile/6,815-foot challenge for seasoned vets. Your hosts, members of the Almaden Cycle Touring Club, are famous for their outgoing friendliness, their delicious rest stops, and their keen attention to detail. The Tierra Bella never disappoints.  

Save the Dates

April 7-10: Sea Otter Classic, Monterey, seaotterclassic.com

April 10: Primavera Century, Fremont, ffbc.org

April 23: Tierra Bella, Gilroy, tierrabella.org

May 7: I Care Classic, Morgan Hill, icareclassic.org

May 15–Strawberry Fields Forever–Aptos–strawberryfields.org

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to [email protected]

Curt Hentschke

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Guest View

Rabbi Mendel Liberow: Caring for every person—A Passover message

Curt Hentschke -
In the foothills of Midian, a shepherd watches over...
Letters

Letter: Need more leaders like Mark Turner

Curt Hentschke -
Ever since we moved to Gilroy in 1978, I...
Letters

Letter: Honor victims by moving forward with Garlic Festival

Curt Hentschke -
Here is a letter that is long overdue. Do...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,640FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Gilroy Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death

camino arroyo amazon web services data center agricultural land

City seeks consultants for Amazon project