Grant helps expand childcare services in Gilroy

A grant of $1,749,800 from the Valley Health Foundation will help the YMCA of Silicon Valley expand and enhance childcare services for families in Gilroy.

Specifically, the grant—funded through Santa Clara County’s Childcare Expansion Grant Program—will support the renovation of the Gavilan College Child Development Center and the upcoming launch of the Early Learning Center, according to grant recipient the YMCA of Silicon Valley.

Representatives of the YMCA, Gavilan College and the county gathered Dec. 5 for a check presentation ceremony celebrating the grant milestone at the college’s Gilroy campus.

“Valley Health Foundation is proud to steward this historic investment on behalf of the County of Santa Clara as we work toward a future where every family in our community has access to high-quality, affordable childcare,” said Michael Elliott, President & Executive Director of Valley Health Foundation.

The Childcare Expansion Grant Program aims to enhance childcare facilities across Santa Clara County, prioritizing families most affected by the pandemic or unable to afford early learning programs, says a press release from the YMCA. With the $1.7 million grant, the YMCA of Silicon Valley will create a modern facility focused on fostering early childhood development and addressing the rising demand for childcare in Gilroy and beyond.

“This project is an exciting opportunity to expand childcare resources in Gilroy for all families,” said Mary Haughey, COO of YMCA of Silicon Valley. “Thanks to Valley Health Foundation and Santa Clara County, we can provide children with a strong foundation for learning in a supportive, state-of-the-art environment.”

The YMCA added that the renovation project also reflects the organization’s continued commitment to fostering educational growth and family support in Santa Clara County.

“I’m so thrilled to see this idea become a reality,” said Sylvia Arenas, who represents South County on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. “The need is so great. Hundreds of parents in Gilroy each year try to get their kids into childcare, but instead are stuck on waiting lists.

“There are simply not enough openings. This program will change the lives of the parents and the children. Parents will be able to return to work or finish their degrees. Kids will get safe childcare and early learning that will help them succeed in school. It’s a great win for Gilroy.”

The Childcare Expansion Grant Program is funded by the county through the federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, says the press release.

Gavilan Superintendent/President Dr. Pedro Avila added, “Access to quality childcare is fundamental to educational equity and economic opportunity in our community. This grant represents a transformative investment in our Child Development and Educational Studies program, equipping students for success.

“The partnership between Gavilan College, YMCA of Silicon Valley and Valley Health Foundation exemplifies the power of collaboration to strengthen our community.”