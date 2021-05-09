good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
81.2 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
May 9, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Great Wolf Lodge, once eyeing Gilroy, prepares Manteca opening

By: Staff Report
56
0

Great Wolf Lodge, which passed over Gilroy to choose Manteca as the site for its next waterpark and hotel, announced it will open its new resort in the Central Valley city on June 29.

In August 2017, the City of Gilroy entered into an exclusive 60-day negotiation period with Great Wolf Lodge, pursuing what would have been a resort/hotel with up to 700 rooms on city-owned land next to Gilroy Gardens. The project, however, faced fierce opposition from nearby residents, who packed Gilroy City Council meetings to voice their opposition. 

The negotiations dried up because Great Wolf said it preferred a site that was more “shovel ready.”  

The new 500-room Great Wolf Lodge Northern California will feature a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park with a 45,000-square-foot Great Wolf Adventure Park that features an array of indoor attractions.

The resort’s grand opening was delayed a year due to Covid-19 uncertainties.

Talks to develop the land around Gilroy Gardens into a tourist destination have returned in recent months. The city received two proposals from developers earlier this year, and the council could consider entering into an exclusive negotiating agreement in the coming weeks, City Administrator Jimmy Forbis said during a council meeting on April 26.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bicycling takes center stage in May

Staff Report -
The month of May is the Bay Area’s Bike...
Read more
News

Gilroy schools plan to fully reopen on Aug. 18

Erik Chalhoub -
If Santa Clara County’s Covid-19 numbers continue on a...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19: By the numbers in Gilroy

Gilroy Dispatch Staff -
Total number of cases in Gilroy since March 2020....
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Bicycling takes center stage in May

Gilroy schools plan to fully reopen on Aug. 18