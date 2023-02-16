good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.8 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 16, 2023
Article Search
neutral zone support group gilroy library
FeaturedNews

Group offers support for children impacted by divorced parents

Gilroy resident heads up local resource at library

By: Erik Chalhoub
38
0

Kimberly Ewertz has found that outside support is lacking for children who are in the middle of their parents’ separation, so the Gilroy resident set out to create some local resources.

In late 2020, she released “Family Redefined: Childhood Reflections on the Impact of Divorce,” a book that consists of interviews with children of divorced parents, with the hope that it will help provide a roadmap to children and parents going through this experience.

But Ewertz said she wanted to go further. In 2022, she worked with the Discovery Counseling Center in Morgan Hill to provide an eight-week session geared toward children ages 8-12 who are having a difficult time processing their parents’ divorce.

Following the completion of the sessions at Nordstrom Elementary School, one boy, who had remained quiet through the weeks, turned around just as he was about to walk out the door and hugged Ewertz.

With that simple gesture, Ewertz said she knew the program was successful.

She now plans to grow the support group, and starting Feb. 28, The Neutral Zone will launch at the Gilroy Library, 350 W. Sixth St.

The group, open for all children ages 8-12, will meet Tuesdays through April 25 from 3:30-4:30pm in-person at the Gilroy Library’s Study Room B, with no meeting on April 4 due to spring break.

“This is a safe space, where they can come and be themselves,” Ewertz said. “This is a chance for them to sit back and take a breath.”

Each session will offer an activity to help children open up about the troubles they are facing. For instance, the group will be given a bag of Skittles candy, with each color representing an emotion, where the children are encouraged to share a memory attributed to such a feeling.

At the end of each meeting, the participants will be given an object as a physical symbol of what was discussed, such as a glue stick, representing that “we all stick together,” Ewertz said.

Ewertz encouraged parents to sign up their child for all eight sessions if they are able to. While not required to attend each meeting, each session builds off the previous one.

“Support is the biggest thing they need,” she said. “If you have these outside resources for kids to go to, it’s going to help them transition through this very difficult time. They know they aren’t alone.”

The Neutral Zone is sponsored by the Gilroy Library, and will be headed up by Ewertz and two volunteer counselors. To register, visit bit.ly/3YOt0wo.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy artist chosen to display work in New York

Erik Chalhoub -
Louise Shields has curated a collection of works by...
News

South Valley Civic Theatre brings ‘Drowsy Chaperone’ to local stage

Erik Chalhoub -
“The Drowsy Chaperone” may not have the name recognition...
Gavilan College

Jailen Daniel-Dalton rises and stands tall to lead Gavilan men’s basketball

Emanuel Lee -
It’s hard to believe that Jailen Daniel-Dalton had just...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
903FollowersFollow
2,598FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
louise shields

Gilroy artist chosen to display work in New York

south valley civic theater drowsy chaperone

South Valley Civic Theatre brings ‘Drowsy Chaperone’ to local stage