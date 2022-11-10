good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
November 10, 2022
Article Search
Gabriel Gutierrez
Gabriel Gutierrez. Contributed photo
FeaturedNewsSchools

Gutierrez leads Gavilan College race

By: Staff Report
17
0

For the Trustee Area 3 seat on the Gavilan College Board of Trustees, school psychologist Gabriel Gutierrez held a more than 1,000-vote lead over education nonprofit executive Tara Bevington, according to the most recent results available.

The seat represents western Gilroy and San Martin.

Gutierrez was recently appointed as the interim director of Special Education for the Hollister School District. 

Prior to joining the district in 2021, he spent 14 years as a school psychologist with the San Diego Unified School District and as a faculty member for eight years at San Diego State University. Previously, he was a social worker assisting youths and taught at a community college for about 10 years. He has a PhD in education and school psychology.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Trash Talk men share stories of service

Staff Report -
It’s another Thursday morning, which means another meeting of...
News

Cline sits at top of Gilroy City Council race

Erik Chalhoub -
Political newcomer Tom Cline will be joining two familiar...
News

Local Scene: Alleyway meeting; upcoming theater performances

Staff Report -
Input sought on downtown alleyways The City of Gilroy is...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,422FansLike
883FollowersFollow
2,626FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Mike Nohelty Steve Fieler, Bill Scheid Leo Menestrina trash talk

Trash Talk men share stories of service

tom cline gilroy city council election

Cline sits at top of Gilroy City Council race