Gutierrez leads Gavilan College race

For the Trustee Area 3 seat on the Gavilan College Board of Trustees, school psychologist Gabriel Gutierrez held a more than 1,000-vote lead over education nonprofit executive Tara Bevington, according to the most recent results available.

The seat represents western Gilroy and San Martin.

Gutierrez was recently appointed as the interim director of Special Education for the Hollister School District.

Prior to joining the district in 2021, he spent 14 years as a school psychologist with the San Diego Unified School District and as a faculty member for eight years at San Diego State University. Previously, he was a social worker assisting youths and taught at a community college for about 10 years. He has a PhD in education and school psychology.