Local Scene: Alleyway meeting; upcoming theater performances

Input sought on downtown alleyways

The City of Gilroy is seeking public input on the downtown alleyways.

The city was recently awarded a $3.9 million grant through the California Department of Transportation Clean California Grant Program for infrastructure and aesthetic improvements of Gourmet Alley and Railroad Alley to create pedestrian and bicycle-friendly pathways.

Many of the project details are dictated by the terms of the grant. However, there are some areas that have some flexibility for input, such as the aesthetic feel or theme of the alleys.

A virtual meeting will be held on Nov. 15 from 6-7pm. To join, visit gilroy.city/Gourmet, webinar ID: 834 9391 7328, passcode: 043077. Or call in to Zoom by phone: 1.669.900.6833.

For information about the meeting, contact Rachelle Bedell at [email protected] or 408.846.0443.

For information about the Clean California Grant and project, visit cityofgilroy.org/859/City-Infrastructure-Projects.

To request Spanish language interpretation services for this meeting, contact [email protected] a minimum of 72 hours prior to the meeting.

Pintello Comedy Theater opens new show

Pintello Comedy Theater presents “Halfway There,” its latest comedy production by Norm Foster, opened Nov. 4 at the Gilroy Grange Hall, 8191 Swanston Lane.

“There’s no such thing as a secret in Stewiacke,” the show’s premise reads. “Not when the gossips meet for coffee every day at the local diner. Vi, Rita, Mary Ellen and Janine are all as close as can be, and they know everybody’s business. But when Sean, a heartbroken doctor, moves in to take a temporary job at the clinic, he tips the Maritime town that’s famous for being halfway between the North Pole and the equator off its axis.”

The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm through Nov. 26, with matinee performances on Nov. 13 and 20 at 2pm.

The show is directed by Rod Pintello, and stars Jonathan Bass, Roberta Vinkhuysen, Vanessa Alvarez, Dena Gregory and Angela Doss Santiago.Admission is $25. For tickets and reservations, visit pintellocomedy.com.

‘Annie JR.’ arrives on Gilroy stage

Little Theatre Productions and the City of Gilroy Recreation Division present “Annie JR.” at the Gilroy High School Theater, 750 West Tenth St., opening Nov. 11.

Adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “Annie JR.” follows a young girl who is determined to find her parents, who left her at the orphanage years ago. Things don’t quite work out the way she has planned but she eventually finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his assistant Grace Farrell, and a dog named Sandy.

The show runs at 7pm on Nov. 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19, and 1pm on Nov. 12, 13, 19 and 20. Admission is $12 for children under 12, and $15 for adults. For tickets, email [email protected]