Hampton Inn opening in April

Gilroy’s newest hotel in nearly 20 years will begin taking reservations April 22.

The Hampton Inn & Suites, which has been under construction for more than two years, consists of 100 rooms across four floors. It is located at 5975 Travel Park Circle near the Garlic Farm Travel Center and Highway 101.

Ace Construction and Blue Diamond Hospitality constructed the hotel.

The Hampton Inn website bills the new hotel as being located “three miles from Premium Outlets and four miles from wineries and golf courses. Gilroy Gardens theme park is just seven miles from our front door.”

The last hotel built in Gilroy, the Hilton Garden Inn at 6070 Monterey Road, opened in 2001.

See Grins RV building for sale

See Grins RV’s 7900 Camino Arroyo building is up for sale.

General manager Thomas Horn said the business will continue to operate as usual, and is “definitely not going anywhere.” It is in the middle of a 20-year lease.

According to a listing by Mahoney & Associates, the 125,597-square-foot building is priced at $15.5 million.

David Tenney purchased the business in 2018. The RV store is expected to sell 850 units in 2019, according to the listing.

Farmers market opens

The Gilroy Farmers Market celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 14 at Luigi Aprea School, 9225 Calle Del Rey.

It features locally grown fruits and vegetables, bread, arts and crafts and more.

The market will run year-round every Saturday. For information, visit www.tcfm.farm.

Realtors donate $10K to charities

The South County Realtor’s Alliance donated $10,000 to four local charities recently.

The beneficiaries are St. Catherine’s Reach Out, St. Joseph’s Family Center, Rebekah Children’s Services and Boccardo Family Living Center.

SCRA members raised the funds through its annual CanTree program, holding weekly raffles at its marketing/tour meetings. Fundraising kicked off in October.

Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]