Wreaths for veterans

Nearly 1,200 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves in South County during National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 14.

More than 300 volunteers spread out at Gavilan Hills and St.Mary’s cemeteries in Gilroy and Mt. Hope Cemetery in Morgan Hill to take part in the wreath-laying ceremony.

The ceremony included the presentation of the flag by Gilroy Boy Scout Troop 711. The Pledge of Allegiance and invocation were led by pastor Greg Quirke of South Valley Community Church. The Gilroy High School Chamber Choir, led by Jonathan Souza, sang patriotic songs.