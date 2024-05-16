Santa Clara Family Health Plan this week announced the purchase of a building for its future Community Resource Center in South Santa Clara County.

The health plan recently closed escrow on the property located at 150 Leavesley Road in Gilroy, says a press release from SCFHP. The milestone aligns with SCFHP’s vision of Health for All by creating access to opportunities to be healthy.

The CRC will be a welcoming and safe space for all residents and SCFHP Medi-Cal and DualConnect (HMO D-SNP) members, says the release. Programs and services will include health and wellness classes, application assistance for Medi-Cal, CalFresh, and Covered California, referrals to community resources related to food, housing, and healthcare, SCFHP customer service and more.

Renovations for the Gilroy Community Resource Center will begin this summer, with expected completion in late 2025.

“A Community Resource Center in South County is something many of our members have asked for, and we listened,” said Christine M. Tomcala, Chief Executive Officer of SCFHP. “Our current community resource center, the SCFHP Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center, has become a crucial pillar of support in addressing health disparities in East San José. Opening this new center in Gilroy will enable us to reach many more of our members in South County to connect them to the resources and services they need.”

In 2023, SCFHP surveyed hundreds of residents in and around the Gilroy area for their thoughts about their health and social needs, says the press release. Findings showed many residents shared that there is a lack of resources in South County to help them achieve their health and wellness goals. They were also unaware of existing resources available.

In response, SCFHP’s leadership, Governing Board, Resident Advisory Group and system partners worked together to plan for a new resource center in Gilroy.

“Expanding access to services in South County is a critical priority for me, especially healthcare services,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, whose district represents Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Martin. “This Community Resource Center will make it easier for our residents to get affordable health insurance and access the expanded healthcare services at the county’s new Morgan Hill clinic, Saint Louise Regional Hospital and at Gilroy’s Clinic.”

The health plan has already taken steps to provide assistance for residents in South County while renovations are underway.

In February, SCFHP opened space at the Neon Exchange in downtown Gilroy to offer assistance two days per week, according to SCFHP. The space, known as the SCFHP South County Service Hub, currently supports families in accessing healthcare services through application assistance for Medi-Cal and Covered California as well as resource referrals.

For more information on the SCFHP South County Service Hub, including address and hours, visit https://crc.scfhp.com/visit-us/.

“I am very excited for the future opening of the SCFHP Community Resource Center in Gilroy,” said Lucy Navarro, a member of the SCFHP South County Resident Advisory Group, which was formed for residents to give input on the upcoming center. “Finally, our families will have a place where they will be heard, to be taken care of, and to have a person follow up on their individual cases. I also feel very happy that we, as SCFHP Resident Committee Members, have the opportunity to participate in defining the Center’s focus areas.”

SCFHP has experience engaging with community members and system partners in historically underserved and under-resourced areas, says the press release. Currently, SCFHP operates the Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center in East San José, with more than 15,000 residents visiting the center last year.

SCFHP will provide more information about the new Gilroy resource center, including an opening date, hours, and services, as it becomes available.

For more information, visit www.scfhp.com.