Hecker Pass roundabout construction to begin

Work on a roundabout and trail on Hecker Pass Highway is expected to get underway soon.

As part of the Hecker Pass and Hoey North Development projects, the project will construct a roundabout at Autumn Way and Hecker Pass Highway, and a new multi-use trail along the south side of Hecker Pass Highway between Burchell Road and Santa Teresa Boulevard.

Because Hecker Pass Highway is a state highway, this project will be permitted and overseen by Caltrans.

During construction, the intersection of Two Oaks Lane and Hecker Pass Highway will be closed, and residents are advised to use the main entrance located at Third Street and Santa Teresa Boulevard to access the neighborhood and Hecker Pass Highway.

As part of the trail construction, some trees along the south side of Hecker Pass Highway will be removed to make space for the trail, which will be located in the open space on the edge of the roadway with a landscaped buffer between the trail and the highway. Of the 354 trees currently located in the trail section, 50 trees are expected to be removed, according to city officials.

This project is expected to begin mid-March with completion by winter, weather permitting.

The roundabout was originally expected to be constructed by the end of 2018. It is part of the Hecker Pass Specific Plan, approved in 2005 and last modified in 2015, which provides a framework for growth and development within 423 acres surrounding Hecker Pass Highway between Santa Teresa Boulevard and Gilroy Gardens.