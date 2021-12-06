good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 12, 2021
benjamin smith moki smith tree specialists downtown gilroy holiday parade
Benjamin Smith of Moki Smith Tree Specialists fires a snow machine high above the crowd during the Holiday Parade in downtown Gilroy on Dec. 4. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Photos: A merry time in downtown Gilroy

By: Erik Chalhoub
1439
0

Gilroyans welcomed the holiday season with a festive celebration downtown Dec. 4. Hundreds of revelers lined Monterey Street for three blocks to cheer on the dozens of colorful floats representing various local organizations and businesses. Afterwards, the crowd gathered at the intersection of Monterey and Fifth streets to witness the lighting of a Christmas tree, which will remain lit through the month. Vendor booths were also set up on Fifth Street along with performances throughout the afternoon before the parade.

Erik Chalhoub

