Photos: A merry time in downtown Gilroy

Gilroyans welcomed the holiday season with a festive celebration downtown Dec. 4. Hundreds of revelers lined Monterey Street for three blocks to cheer on the dozens of colorful floats representing various local organizations and businesses. Afterwards, the crowd gathered at the intersection of Monterey and Fifth streets to witness the lighting of a Christmas tree, which will remain lit through the month. Vendor booths were also set up on Fifth Street along with performances throughout the afternoon before the parade.

