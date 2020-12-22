HollyWellness health fair set for Dec. 23

On Dec. 23, Project MORE will host HollyWellness, a holiday-themed health fair, providing a safe opportunity for community members to receive free wellness testing, vaccinations, wellness kits, and resources from 11am to 5:30pm at San Ysidro Park, 7700 Murray Ave. in Gilroy.

No insurance is needed.

Project MORE has partnered with the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, the Santa Clara County Office of LGBTQ Affairs and Safeway. This was a collaboration with City of Gilroy, Kneaded, LGBTQ Youth Space, Rebekah Children’s Services, South County Youth Task Force and San Ysidro Nueva Vida.

The free services include:

• Covid-19 testing by Santa Clara County Public Health

• Flu shots by Safeway (other vaccinations available for a fee)

• LGBTQ+ Wellness Toolkits by Project MORE and Santa Clara County Office of LGBTQ Affairs with contributions by several local community wellness-minded organizations

All are welcome to HollyWellness regardless of age, ethnicity, gender or orientation.

Project MORE, created in 2013, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and creating inclusive experiences for the LGBTQ+ community through advocacy, campaigns, cultural events, consulting and supportive services.

Appointments are encouraged, and can be scheduled online at www.HollyWellness.org. Walk-ups are welcome and will be served on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.