Investment firm purchases Gilroy industrial building

Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has purchased a 102,466-square-foot industrial building at 8190 Murray Ave. in Gilroy.

The property is fully leased to Crothall Healthcare, a subsidiary of the Compass Group, a $26 billion British-based multinational company with operations in 45 countries and more than 500,000 employees. Crothall Healthcare’s facility provides laundry processing services to Northern California hospital systems.

“Mohr Capital focuses on acquiring best-in-class and mission-critical facilities with credit tenants nationwide,” said Rodrigo Godoi, managing director of investments for Mohr Capital. “The pandemic has presented industrial CRE with its share of challenges and opportunities. When we came across this Compass Group mission-critical facility, which is helping hospitals remain operational at a very critical time, we knew this was a sound property investment opportunity.”

This is Mohr Capital’s second acquisition in the Bay Area following an investment in Pacific Corporate Center, a 207,806-square-foot R&D/Flex Park located in Livermore, occupied by FormFactor, a semiconductor probe card manufacturer.

“Despite the pandemic’s effect on California commercial real estate in 2020, we felt the time was right to add to our portfolio with our second acquisition in the state,” said Bob Mohr, chairman of Mohr Capital. “We’re pleased our investment will support the critical needs of hospital systems, hospitals, frontline health care workers, and patients across Northern California during the pandemic.”

Godoi represented Mohr Capital throughout the transaction. Jeffrey Ida at Marcus & Millichap and Spencer Henderson at B+E Net Lease handled the sale on behalf of Libitzky Property Companies.