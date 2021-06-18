good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 18, 2021
The intersection of 10th Street and Orchard Drive will undergo work soon. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Improvements coming to Gilroy High School crossing

By: Erik Chalhoub
The Gilroy City Council on June 7 approved a $150,895 contract with Golden Bay Construction to construct a number of improvements at the intersection of West 10th Street and Orchard Drive.

The intersection includes a crosswalk that is heavily used by students at the adjacent Gilroy High School.

According to Public Works Director Daryl Jordan, the project will include adding a flashing light to warn vehicles of pedestrians about to enter the crosswalk, curb extensions, refuge areas to provide a shortened pedestrian crossing distance and green bike lanes, among other additions.

The Gilroy Unified School District will share half of the costs with the city.

Construction is expected to be complete before the start of the new school year.

Erik Chalhoub

