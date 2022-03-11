good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 11, 2022
Article Search
Jesse James Guerrero is a senior at Mount Madonna High and recently improved to 3-0 in his pro boxing career. Photo by Robert Eliason.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLocal NewsNews

Jesse James Guerrero, nephew of Robert The Ghost Guerrero, improves to 3-0 in pro career

By: Emanuel Lee
165
0

It took nine hours for Jesse James Guerrero to drive from Gilroy to Tijuana, the site of his third professional boxing match on March 5. 

His ring time was all of one minute. Guerrero, a senior at Mount Madonna High, won via knockout just 1 minute, 1 second into his scheduled four-round light flyweight bout to improve to 3-0. Guerrero’s father and grandfather, Ruben Guerrero Sr. and Ruben Guerrero, were in Jesse’s corner and Jesse’s uncle, Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero, was sitting ringside for the event. 

“That was probably one of the happiest moments in my life,” said Jesse, who used a big body shot before landing an uppercut to knock out his opponent. “I’m glad I got this opportunity and I’m looking forward to improving.”

Guerrero made his pro debut in August 2020 and fought again just a couple of months later, both victories. Since his first and third bouts, Guerrero said he’s a drastically different boxer. 

“I look back now and am like, ‘Wow, I’ve grown so much,’” he said. “I feel way better about my boxing now than I did back then.”

Jesse is trained mostly by Ruben Sr., but Ruben and Robert also offer valuable coaching and counsel. Once in a while, though, Jesse can smile when all three are in his ear at once. 

“It can be stressful at times, but it’s always worth it in the end because they all help me a lot,” Jesse said. “(In the last year) my uncle Robert has stepped in a little more and helped me and changed my style to a more pro style. I feel a lot more comfortable in my stance and my arms are where they need to be. Everything is tucked in tight and not open as it was before. But my main guy is my grandpa because he’s trained all of us and knows what’s going on. My uncle gives me pointers here and there and my dad helps me because he was on an Olympic team and has years of experience, too.”

Jesse entered his latest bout knowing he went in too quick on the attack in his previous two fights. Armed with added confidence and a more refined skillset, Jesse had a sense of calm in the leadup to the opening bell. 

“I was more calm and less anxious to throw wild shots,” he said. “Of course I had the nervous butterflies in my stomach, but once I got in there and threw the first punch, that’s when I knew I was OK.”

Like all boxers and wrestlers, Jesse needed to sweat off some pounds to make weight for his bout. He dropped 11 pounds from March 2 to the weigh-ins on March 4. Jesse was no doubt a little bit sluggish but immediately after weigh-ins he chowed down on a double-patty hamburger, milkshake and fries to get his energy levels and calorie count back up. He also took in a lot of additional fluids to aid in his recovery. 

“My uncle and grandpa know how to rehydrate and recover and so I felt way better after than before the weigh-ins,” Jesse said. “The food did me good.”

Ruben said Jesse makes weight rather easily and doesn’t have to resort to drastic measures to get there. 

“A lot of guys use plastic bags and do all kinds of stuff, but Jesse was running in the gym and sweating it off,” Ruben said. “He minimized how much weight he had to lose, he wasn’t starving or anything like that, and he wasn’t lethargic. He made weight like it was nothing.”

Jesse recently turned 18 and already has his next fight lined up on May 21 in Ensenada, Mexico. If Jesse wins that match, he would probably have one more a couple of months later in Mexico before a probable fight on U.S. soil in December, Ruben said. 

“There’s a market out there in Mexico for him, so we’re building that a little bit and then he’ll be known in the states,” said Ruben, whose team works with Najera Boxing Promotions to make the boxing matches in Mexico. “Jesse’s skillset is already there. We’ve got a three-year plan where he will win the world title. He’s in a weight class where there are not a lot of fighters, and he’s big and tall for that weight.”

Jesse doesn’t have the sparkling resume that includes national Golden Gloves or Junior Olympic Championships, but as long as he keeps improving, that won’t matter. Ruben said Jesse is the youngest professional athlete in California, and simply has to stay the course to reach the elite level of boxing.

Gilroy resident and Mount Madonna High senior Jesse James Guerrero is trained by his grandfather, Ruben Guerrero Sr. Jesse trains out of the family’s Pound 4 Pound Gym in downtown Gilroy. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Sports editor Emanuel Lee can be reached at [email protected]

Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith will not seek re-election

Staff Report -
Facing corruption probes and a potential trial that could...
News

Gas prices hit record highs as demand remains strong

Erik Chalhoub -
California's average price for a gallon of gasoline is...
News

Local Scene: Fentanyl town hall; blood drive scheduled

Staff Report -
Virtual town hall discusses fentanyl Middle and high school students...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,643FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith will not seek re-election

gas prices chevron camino arroyo

Gas prices hit record highs as demand remains strong