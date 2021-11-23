good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 23, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Jewish Center to host Nov. 28 Chanukah celebration in Morgan Hill

Festivities take place at downtown amphitheater

By: Staff Report
Chabad South County Jewish Center invites the community to participate in a celebration of Chanukah Nov. 28 at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheater.

The outdoor event is free and open to the public. The celebration goes from 4-5:30pm.

“We are so grateful to be able to gather and celebrate Chanukah together as a community,” Rabbi Mendel Liberow, director of Chabad South County Jewish Center, said. 

Festivities include a grand Menorah lighting with music and greetings from local dignitaries, including Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine. There will be something for everyone to enjoy with an LED performance, children’s Chanukah crafts, giant inflatables, free swag, prizes and more.

Doughnuts and latkes—traditional Chanukah foods—will be available free of charge. There will be a mini pop-up Chanukah boutique, with the opportunity to buy Chanukah themed cards, toys and Judaica. 

The Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheater is located at 17000 Monterey Road.

Registration is required. For more information and to register, visit JewishMH.com/chanukah.

