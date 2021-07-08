July 8 earthquake shakes Morgan Hill

A series of earthquakes this afternoon has rattled areas of Central California, including Morgan Hill.

The closest of the July 8 temblors was a 4.8 magnitude at 3:50pm about 11 kilometers southwest of Farmington, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

That’s about a 100-mile drive from Morgan Hill. Numerous local residents reported feeling the earthquake on social media.

The USGS website has also recorded a cluster of earthquakes July 8 in the area between Markleeville and Dardanelle, close to the Nevada border. Between 3:49pm and 4:16pm, a dozen earthquakes were recorded in the area, less than 10 miles apart.

The first and largest of these quakes registered a 5.9 on the Richter scale, according to the USGS website. The others ranged in size from 2.6 to 4.2.

Those earthquakes were about 200 miles from Morgan Hill, and there have been no reports that they were felt in Santa Clara County.