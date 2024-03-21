In the heart of Gilroy and Morgan Hill, there exists a beacon of warmth, quality and community spirit—Rosso Furniture. For over four decades, this family-owned establishment has been more than just a furniture store; it has been a cornerstone of our towns, shaping homes and fostering connections with every carefully crafted piece.

As a longstanding patron of Rosso Furniture, it is with great pleasure and pride that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Sarah Elena Rosso and Melissa O’ Malley on the Grand Opening of the Design Center in Morgan Hill and Gilroy. This momentous occasion not only marks a new chapter in the storied history of Rosso Furniture but also serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of two remarkable individuals.

Having known the Rosso family for over 16 years, I have witnessed firsthand their commitment to excellence and community engagement. Sarah and Melissa, your tireless efforts in ensuring that every customer receives not just furniture, but an experience filled with warmth and care, have left an indelible mark on our community.

The recent Design Room Grand Opening was a testament to the enduring legacy of Rosso Furniture, with residents from across Gilroy and Morgan Hill gathering to celebrate this milestone. Surrounded by friends and neighbors, including my good friend, Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner, I was reminded once again of the special bond that exists between Rosso Furniture and our community.

Melissa, your decision to invest in Rosso Furniture speaks volumes about your dedication to preserving its legacy of excellence. Your passion for serving customers with integrity and authenticity is truly commendable and sets a standard for excellence in our community.

And Sarah, your unwavering commitment to ensuring that every customer feels valued and appreciated embodies the spirit of hospitality that has defined Rosso Furniture for generations. Your dedication to going above and beyond is a testament to the values instilled by your family, and it is this ethos that continues to resonate with customers old and new.

Personally, Rosso Furniture holds a special place in my heart, with almost every piece of furniture in my home bearing its mark. The exceptional experience you provide, coupled with your commitment to customer satisfaction, is unparalleled and serves as a testament to your enduring legacy.

As a Gilroy Councilmember, one of my primary priorities is to fully support our local small businesses and acknowledge those who have sacrificed to support their families and enrich our community. Sarah and Melissa, your dedication to excellence and unwavering commitment to our community exemplify the values that make Gilroy and Morgan Hill such vibrant and thriving towns.

Congratulations, Sarah and Melissa, on this remarkable achievement! Your contributions to our community are immeasurable, and I have no doubt that your store will continue to be a beacon of warmth, quality, and community spirit for years to come.

Here’s to another 45 years of success, growth, and making homes beautiful—one piece of furniture at a time. You have my unwavering support and gratitude, and I look forward to continuing to celebrate your successes as pillars of our community.

Fred M. Tovar, M.Ed.

Gilroy City Council member