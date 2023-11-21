Letter: Congress is to blame for failures

The cartoon in the Nov. 17 issue solely blamed Republicans for a potential government shutdown. I’m surprised and disappointed the Dispatch would run such a one-dimensional editorial without any counterpoint.

There are 535 members of Congress, 271 Republicans and 264 Democrats, whose primary job is to establish an annual budget by Oct. 1 each year. They have failed to do so every year since 1997, including the period of 2009-2011 when Democrats controlled the House and Senate by 58% to 42%.

Blaming one party for this malfeasance of duty is unfortunate and misguided. The problem is Congress, not Democrats or Republicans.

Mark Roberts

Gilroy