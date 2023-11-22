68.1 F
Gilroy
November 21, 2023
Gilroy Police blotter, Nov. 13-19, 2023

By: Staff Report
Nov. 13

• Grand theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 700 block of Carla Way and Fifth and Eigleberry streets.

Nov. 14

• A suspect was arrested for vehicle theft on Pacheco Pass Highway and Camino Arroyo at 8:43am.

• Police responded to a report of a battery on the 300 block of Lewis Street at 1:15pm.

• A home was reportedly burglarized on the 6500 block of Monterey Road.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8500 block of San Ysidro Avenue and first block of Welburn Avenue.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 300 block of Kishimura Drive.

Nov. 15

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 6000 block of Monterey Road.

• Burglary was reported on the 6900 block of Camino Arroyo.

• A suspect was arrested for assault on the 200 block of IOOF Avenue at 8:25am.

• A sexual assault was reported on the 8100 block of Monterey Street.

Nov. 16

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 8400 block of Church Street and 8300 block of Gaunt Avenue.

• Grand theft was reported on the 900 block of First Street.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on Monterey and W. Sixth streets.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 6900 block of Monterey Road at 4:49pm.

Nov. 17

• An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 6600 block of Imperial Drive.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 400 block of Leavesley Road.

Nov. 18

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 9700 block of Zuni Lane.

Nov. 19

• Police responded to an assault on the 900 block of Arapaho Drive at 4:06am.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 700 block of Tennyson Drive.

• A business was reportedly burglarized on the 7800 block of Monterey Street.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
