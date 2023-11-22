Gilroy Police blotter, Nov. 13-19, 2023

Nov. 13
• Grand theft was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle.
• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 700 block of Carla Way and Fifth and Eigleberry streets.
Nov. 14
• A suspect was arrested for vehicle theft on Pacheco Pass Highway and Camino Arroyo at 8:43am.
• Police responded to a report of a battery on the 300 block of Lewis Street at 1:15pm.
• A home was reportedly burglarized on the 6500 block of Monterey Road.
• Grand theft was reported on the 8500 block of San Ysidro Avenue and first block of Welburn Avenue.
• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 300 block of Kishimura Drive.
Nov. 15
• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 6000 block of Monterey Road.
• Burglary was reported on the 6900 block of Camino Arroyo.
• A suspect was arrested for assault on the 200 block of IOOF Avenue at 8:25am.
• A sexual assault was reported on the 8100 block of Monterey Street.
Nov. 16
• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 8400 block of Church Street and 8300 block of Gaunt Avenue.
• Grand theft was reported on the 900 block of First Street.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered on Monterey and W. Sixth streets.
• Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 6900 block of Monterey Road at 4:49pm.
Nov. 17
• An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 6600 block of Imperial Drive.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 400 block of Leavesley Road.
Nov. 18
• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 9700 block of Zuni Lane.
Nov. 19
• Police responded to an assault on the 900 block of Arapaho Drive at 4:06am.
• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 700 block of Tennyson Drive.
• A business was reportedly burglarized on the 7800 block of Monterey Street.
Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.