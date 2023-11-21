Letter: Get vaccinated to save our community

The ignorance from our community is devastating. Even though we were warned of the upcoming rise in RSV, Covid-19 and flu, the vaccination rate is the lowest it has ever been.

We need to increase vaccine rates for everyone, especially pregnant people. Making vaccines more accessible for all communities will help increase vaccination rates while keeping transmission rates low. Imagine being able to step outside without remembering to grab a mask; being able to hug your neighbors.

It’s our responsibility to stay vaccinated. It is our time now to go out and get the Covid-19, flu and RSV vaccines to help keep transmission rates low and save our community.

Miranda Phillips

San Jose State University Communications B.A. Student