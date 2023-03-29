good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
49.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 29, 2023
Article Search
OpinionLetters

Letter: Crime victims in tough spot

By: Mike Katz
21
0

In a very recent incident in Gilroy, it appears that the suspect shot and killed the owner of the car, as the suspect was being confronted during an attempt to steal the car.

I have had many people ask, “Well, what should we do?”  

The correct response is to call 911 to report the crime in progress. Notice as much detail as possible, get pictures/video if available, while remaining safe, and report all the details as soon as possible.

However…

Human nature is to attempt to stop the crime, as it feels like a personal attack: “Hey, that’s my car. I need it to get to work, take my kids to school, I need it to make my income, etc.”

As this is a “non-violent” crime being committed, any attempt to detain the suspect, could result in the suspect charging the victim, with assault/battery should things progress to violence, even though the law states that “reasonable force” may be used to detain a suspect that has been placed under “citizen’s arrest.” 

What a mess…especially with the vehicle break-ins, catalytic converter thefts, etc. that are plaguing our area. All are mostly insurance claims and annoyance to the victims, yet something has to be done.

Mike Katz

Morgan Hill

Mike Katz

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Guest View

Mayor Marie Blankley: State of the City 2023

Mike Katz -
Hello Gilroy! I hope this information entices you to...
Letters

Letter: Proposed sign ordinance harms vision for Gilroy

Mike Katz -
On Feb. 2, the Gilroy Planning Commission denied the...
Letters

Letter: Thank you to wonderful hospital staff

Mike Katz -
I was recently released from Saint Louise Regional Hospital...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
908FollowersFollow
2,593FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
logan corona christopher high school wrestling

Christopher High wrestler chosen for Japan trip

Gavilan College Gilroy campus

International artist Simon Silva comes to Gavilan College