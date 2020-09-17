Letters to the Editor, Sept. 17: Listen to the voters, America will be strong again

Listen to the voters

I completely agree with the letter written to the Gilroy Dispatch by Bill O’Connor, “Accept the voters’ voices,” dated Sept. 11, 2020.

With the approximately 20,000 city-wide voters that will vote for members of the City Council and Mayor on Nov. 3, the six-member City Council should appoint the fourth-place vote-getter to fill the two-year term remaining in Marie Blankley’s council seat, if she is elected mayor.

The voters will have voted for candidates who wish to serve this community. By not selecting the fourth place candidate, the council opens up questions about a political decision rather than selecting the will of the people. There will be too many very important issues facing this community that the council must address, rather than having to answer ongoing questions about a political decision to select a council member not voted upon by the voters.

As Bill stated, “The voters’ voices should be heard and accepted.”

Sal Tomasello

Gilroy

America will be strong again, just like the last four years

The unemployment rate had been below four percent before the coronavirus hit. As of now it is getting better.

The states/cities that are letting the rioting continue are Democrat mayors and governors. Trump has asked them multiple times if they would like back up. Those cities refuse the help. So the citizens of these towns can’t even go to the stores to shop and enjoy the restaurants.

The second stimulus money Trump is trying to give the working class was blocked by the Democrats last Thursday.

Kim Muraco

Gilroy