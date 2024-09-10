In November, the citizens of Gilroy will be asked to vote for mayoral and city council candidates who want to represent them. Your vote is important because who you select will be making decisions on your behalf for the next four years.

Whether it is mayor or councilmember, decisions at the council level are made with the same weighted vote, so every decision is truly democratic: one vote each, and the majority vote rules. What is different between the mayor and the other councilmembers is not the vote but who serves as the face and voice of your community, who carries the message of the council’s actions, and who leads the council meetings in an orderly, legal and respectful manner.

Mayor Marie Blankley has been the face and voice of Gilroy for over 3.5 years and is looking for your continued support this November. Mayor Blankley has been in front of the news cameras answering the difficult questions, at coffees with the community, advocating for improved transportation systems, for improved health systems, attending regional governmental conferences, and at innumerable dedications, award ceremonies and community meetings. She is there because she cares about Gilroy—a community where she grew up, a community where she raised her family and a community where she leads because she cares.

Under her leadership, Gilroy is thriving: the parks, the walking trails, the development of Gourmet Alley in downtown Gilroy, the continuous road and sidewalk improvements, the Sharks coming to Gilroy, the partnerships with our schools, library, and government, and that sense of community that encourages involvement and being a part of the solution.

When you consider which candidates will receive your vote, your vote for Mayor Marie Blankley is backed by her track record that transparency and good governance are at the forefront of every decision made on your behalf.

Susan Valenta

Former President/CEO,

Gilroy Chamber of Commerce

Dedicated to Gilroy

I am writing to express my support for the re-election of Marie Blankley as mayor this November. I believe the last four years have highlighted Marie’s dedication to the Gilroy community, and her resolve to tackle tough issues. In these challenging times, we need a leader who is not only capable but also innovative and resilient. Marie embodies these qualities and more.

Marie has followed through on issues she brought forward in her mayoral campaign in 2020, such as: focusing on infrastructure and securing regional funding for transportation improvements, adding transit service to Gilroy with a fourth commuter train and fostering economic growth.

She is devoted to securing the Santa Teresa fire station and to increasing public safety staffing, has put into place a five-year street maintenance program and led the effort to bring the Sharks Ice Gilroy facility to the Sports Park (see MarieBlankley.com for all of her accomplishments).

Moreover, Marie has a proven ability to manage resources effectively and make data-driven decisions. Her willingness to listen to the concerns of all citizens also sets her apart.

I have known Marie personally for over 30 years, and I will tell you one of her most admirable qualities. When Marie believes strongly in something, she dedicates herself to it wholeheartedly—in this case, to improving the City of Gilroy to the best of her ability.

I am a former elected trustee for Gilroy Unified School District and served on the Board of Directors of the Gilroy Garlic Festival. I spent 25 years as a classroom teacher and 13 years as an administrator. I understand what it means to lead, and I genuinely believe it is in your best interest to reelect Mayor Blankley to another four years to complete the many positive projects she has started in the last four.

Lonna Martinez

Oakhurst