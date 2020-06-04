Library to offer curbside pickup, meals for children

The Gilroy Library will offer curbside pickup and return services later in June, the Santa Clara County Library District announced.

The services will be available Monday through Saturday at all eight SCCLD library locations. In order to accept returns, SCCLD is establishing a system to quarantine returned materials for 72 hours.

Timing and details of the curbside service will be announced at a later date, according to the library district.

The Gilroy Library, which has remained closed since Santa Clara County’s shelter-in-place order went into effect in March, is undergoing a “deep cleaning,” as are the other locations in the district, SCCLD stated.

“Patron and staff safety is our top priority,” said County Librarian Jennifer Weeks, who was appointed to her position on May 18. “Under the shelter-in-place order, our staff have been working remotely to provide our patrons with virtual services and many are filling important roles as county disaster service workers. We know our patrons have missed the library and we look forward to soon being able to offer curbside holds pickup and book returns. Thank you for your patience.”

Weeks became the eighth librarian for the county library district in its more than 100-year history, following Nancy Howe, who retired at the end of March.

Weeks most recently held the position of Deputy County Librarian for Organizational Development. She began her 17-year career at SCCLD as a graduate intern.

​“I believe in the power of our libraries; I know that our patrons find joy and inspiration, uncover critical information, make important connections with library staff and love their library,” Weeks said. “I look forward to working together with our staff, library support groups, city and county officials, and our patrons to continue to build up our excellent library system.”

The Gilroy Library will also host Lunch at the Library beginning June 8.

For the third year, the Santa Clara County Library District is teaming up with Silicon Valley YMCA and Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley to offer free, nutritious lunches to children ages 2-18 and their caregivers.

Pre-packaged grab-and-go meals, limited two per person, will be distributed from the library’s parking lot to allow for social distancing and other safety protocols. Meals will be distributed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 1pm at 350 West Sixth St.

For information on library programs, visit sccld.org.