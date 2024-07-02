Live in Gilroy

68.3 F
Gilroy residents Mel and Presley Legends take a seat before The Speakeasy Band starts to play at the June 27 Downtown Live event. Photo: Michael Moore
Downtown Live resumes for July 4 holiday entertainment

By: Staff Report
Downtown Gilroy’s weekly concert series, known as Downtown Live, resumes this week with a July 4 holiday performance by California Standard. 

With the stage centered at Monterey Road and Fifth Street, Downtown Live brings a block party vibe to downtown Gilroy. Streets are closed to vehicle traffic for several blocks around the stage, allowing visitors to dance or lounge to the weekly performance and peruse local vendors who arrive early to set up tables, booths and tents to display their merchandise.

Food trucks are stationed throughout the block party area, and local businesses remain open for public patrons during the event. 

At the June 27 Downtown Live event, which featured The Speakeasy Band, dozens of spectators arrived early to secure a spot for their folding chairs and enjoy a cold beverage while they waited for the music to start. Families wandered the event grounds window shopping or waiting for food vendors to finish their prep work. 

Downtown Live is sponsored by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association. The event continues weekly every Thursday evening, from 5pm-9pm, through Aug. 15. 

Admission is free and pets are allowed. 

Continuing the holiday celebration the night of July 4, the City of Gilroy will produce its annual Independence Day fireworks show from the Gilroy High School campus. The fireworks are scheduled to start around 9:30pm July 4, and can be viewed from nearby neighborhoods and Christmas Hill Park. 

Matt Gallion and Raj Sharma, owners of Pour Me Taproom, served ice cold frozen and draft beverages from their storefront on Monterey Road during the June 27 Downtown Live event. Photo: Michael Moore
Support Local Journalism
