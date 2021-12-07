Local doctor to compete on Food Network show

Local physician, mother of three and part-time baker Dr. C.C. Weaver’s holiday cookies will be featured on Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” on Dec. 9.

Currently residing in Gilroy, Weaver, a board certified, practicing family medicine physician and mother of three young children has roots in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Santa Clara County. Her medical practice serves patients in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and Monterey counties.

“Christmas Cookie Challenge” features five bakers competing to prove they make the best holiday cookies. Their treats are critiqued by judges and the winning cookie master wins a $10,000 prize.

Weaver’s baking talents were noticed on social media by representatives of the show, and she was asked to audition.

“I didn’t think I would be chosen because the show typically features famous professional bakers,” Weaver said. “The show is considered a showcase for some of the best and brightest cookiers from around the world. It was such an honor just to be selected and compete with these amazing professionals.”

In addition to raising three young children with her husband, Weaver is an accomplished pianist, the author of a bestselling children’s book and a basketball and hip-hop music enthusiast. She learned to bake from her grandmother who was a professional baker in New York.

While the results of the show are kept secret until the episode airs on Dec. 9, Weaver’s professional training prepared her for baking under pressure.

“In real life, I like to bake leisurely and take my time,” Weaver said. “On the show, we are baking under tight time constraints and given unique ingredients to work with. There’s a lot of stress not to make a mistake. Thankfully I’m pretty good under pressure and working with my hands.”

Weaver’s lifestyle blog and Instagram page can be found @Ceasydoesit.