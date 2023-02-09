Local florists gear up for another busy Valentine’s Day

It has been a “gangbuster” of a year for Expressions Floral, owner Lisa Filice said.

The business, with locations in Gilroy and Hollister, provided decor for well over 100 weddings in 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to match those numbers, if not exceed them.

The Wedding Report, a group that analyzes the wedding industry, estimated nearly 2.5 million weddings in 2022, while for 2023, couples are expected to spend more on average for their celebrations.

As if there wasn’t enough already to keep them busy, Expressions Floral, and countless other florists throughout the nation, have hit the peak of the most hectic time of the year: Valentine’s Day.

Paige Schultz creates a bow out of ribbon for a flower arrangement. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

On a recent Wednesday morning at the business’ Muraoka Drive facility in Gilroy, a team of designers was busy arranging a variety of bouquets filled with roses, gladiolus, proteas and more.

The bustling facility had even more activity further back, where shipments of pampas grass clippings, eucalyptus and other greenery were being trimmed and packed into boxes in order to be shipped nationwide.

Expressions Floral is the retail arm of the wholesaler Regional Farms, which has been shipping flowers from growers across the United States and Canada since 1982.

“It’s a jungle, a sea of greenery,” Filice said as she traversed the Gilroy facility on a recent tour, noting that its large coolers are also filled to the brim as well.

Expressions Floral opened in 2008, which has storefronts in Gilroy at 8880 Muraoka Drive, and Hollister at 850 San Benito St.

The business will take Valentine’s Day orders on the day of the holiday, but encourages customers to order beforehand by visiting its website at expressionsfloraldesigns.com.