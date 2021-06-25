Local Scene: Art Markets launch, aviation open house

Art Markets launch downtown

6th Street Studios & Art Center will launch its monthly Art Markets on June 27 from 10am to 2pm.

Located at 64 West Sixth St. in downtown Gilroy, the market will feature a variety of art vendors.

6th Street Studios & Art Center will also be showing its current exhibit, “Sheltered Legacies,” featuring unique parasols created by local artist Marilynn Host.

For information, visit 6thstreetartstudios.org.

San Martin flight school and maintenance facility to hold open house

Trade Winds Aviation and San Martin Aviation will hold an open house June 26, to highlight the addition of a new training facility to the community.

“We are looking forward to introducing our professional and well-organized approach to flight training,” said Walt Gyger, Trade Winds owner.

Gyger said that his team is eager to show current and future pilots their state-of-the-art Redbird Advanced Aviation Training System, modern fleet of training aircraft and group of experienced professionals. San Martin Aviation Owner Dan Neal is assembling a display of aircrafts and will be on hand to explain how they help maintain the fleet of training aircraft.

The open house will run from 3pm to 8pm with a barbecue starting at 5pm. Trade Winds Aviation and San Martin Aviation are located at 13025 Murphy Ave., just off Highway 101 and the San Martin exit.

For information, visit tradewindsaviation.com.

Bridge work underway on Highway 101

Caltrans has begun replacing barriers on various bridges on Highway 101 in Gilroy and San Benito County.

Work will take place through the summer at the following bridges:

• Pajaro River Bridge—Santa Clara and San Benito County line

• Carnadero Creek Bridge—Mesa Road and Bolsa Road

• Sargent Bridge—Old Monterey Road

According to Caltrans, one northbound lane will be closed Mondays through Fridays from 7pm to 4am, and one southbound lane will be closed Mondays through Fridays from 11pm-7am.

Construction activities will include removing the existing bridge barrier building replacements. Residents will experience normal construction noise which will be monitored. Work is weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow extra time for their commute.

Warriors, concert ticket raffle offered as vaccine incentive

The County of Santa Clara, the SAP Center, the Golden State Warriors and the City of San José are raffling off more than 100 tickets to upcoming events and other prizes to anyone who gets a Covid-19 vaccine at select county-run vaccination sites in the next few weeks.

Tickets to the Golden State Warriors, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and other artists will be given away. Different prizes will be raffled off every week. Each Wednesday, eight to 10 winners will be announced.

Anyone can enter the raffle by getting vaccinated at the following county-run sites: Gilroy High School, Overfelt High School, the County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Valley Specialty Center or Mountain View Community Center. Pop-up clinics are not included in the raffle.

“People who aren’t vaccinated are still very susceptible to severe illness from Covid-19,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Covid-19 vaccine officer for the county. “It’s important for everyone in the county who is eligible to get the vaccine. We hope this opportunity will encourage people to do the right thing and get vaccinated for their safety and for the safety of our entire community.”

A raffle will take place every Wednesday at 2pm through July 28 on the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department’s Instagram Live (@scc_publichealth) feed.

For information, visit sccfreevax.org.

Paper and fiber the subject of new exhibit

Gallery 1202 is presenting “Paper & Fiber,” an annual group show celebrating contemporary artworks using paper and fiber as the medium.

The exhibit showcases the work of Adele Deloris Riley, Natalie Ciccoricco, Amy Hibbs, Lucha Rodriguez and Dani Vinokurov.

The show will take place at 7363 Monterey St. through Aug. 1. The opening reception will take place on June 26 from 5-8pm and the closing reception will be Aug. 1 from 3-5pm.

“Paper & Fiber” features works by artists from across the globe, each using paper and fiber in unique ways.

Riley is a fiber artist from London, where she upcycles fabrics, sculpting them into abstracted corals and anemones, with monochrome canvas backdrops.

Ciccoricco brings nature directly into her works by incorporating items she and her son started finding on their walks in her recent Nesting Series.

Hibbs, based in San Jose, uses light and color in her cyanotypes to photograph yard waste piles she began to notice during lockdown.

Rodriguez captures light with paper, paint and a knife in her drawings. Vinokurov’s works incorporate cut and sculpted paper, printed media and sewn fiber.

For information, visit gallery1202.com.

Culinary academy open to youth

Kneaded will host its Culinary Academy Summer Class beginning on July 12.

This class prepares young people ages 15-25 for a career in the hospitality industry. Its instructors are credentialed teachers and professionals in the food industry who guide students through a 10-day program with three-hour sessions that meet Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to noon.

The deadline to apply to the no-cost class is July 7.

For information and an application, email [email protected]