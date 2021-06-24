Man shot, killed at business

UPDATE, JUNE 25

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A man was shot and killed at a business on Monterey Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Gilroy Police, at about 1pm, officers responded to Littlejohn’s Fine Jewelry on the 8200 block of Monterey Street for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the isolated incident has no ongoing threat to the public.

Monterey Street remains open during the investigation, but police are asking the public to avoid the area.