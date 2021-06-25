Owner suspected in jewelry store homicide

The owner of a Gilroy jewelry store shot and killed a man he knew inside the business on June 24, according to new information released by the Gilroy Police Department.

According to police, at about 1pm, officers responded to Littlejohn’s Fine Jewelry on the 8200 block of Monterey Street for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Jose Francisco Valiente-Martinez, 44, of Gilroy, was immediately taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

Valiente-Martinez is listed as the owner of the business, according to City of Gilroy’s business license data.

The victim was a 39-year-old man from Gilroy. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said that based on the preliminary investigation, Valiente-Martinez and the victim knew each other, and it was “not a random act of violence.”

“There is no ongoing threat to public safety,” police stated in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.