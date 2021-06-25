good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
77.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 25, 2021
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

State announces agreement to extend eviction moratorium

Tenants protected through Sept. 30

By: Eli Walsh
19
0

State officials announced an agreement Friday on an extension of the state’s moratorium on pandemic-related evictions through Sept. 30.

The agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders in the state Assembly and Senate will continue to protect tenants from being evicted due to an inability to pay rent because of income lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the agreement, the state will continue dispersing federal relief funding to tenants with unpaid back rent and landlords who have lost income.

Tenants will also be eligible to have their monthly rent payments covered through the end of September under the agreement, laid out in Assembly Bill 832.

“This proposal avoids a massive eviction cliff, allowing us to keep tenants in their homes and get landlords the financial support they need,” said Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco.

The Legislature is expected to approve the bill extending the moratorium before Wednesday, when it was set to expire.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Eli Walsh

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Owner suspected in jewelry store homicide

Staff Report -
The owner of a Gilroy jewelry store shot and...
Local News

County declares local drought emergency

Staff Report -
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors became the...
News

Local Scene: Art Markets launch, aviation open house

Staff Report -
Art Markets launch downtown 6th Street Studios & Art Center...
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Owner suspected in jewelry store homicide

State announces agreement to extend eviction moratorium