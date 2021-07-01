Local Scene: Author reading at Gilroy Gardens, Culinary Academy accepting applications

Author reading at Gilroy Gardens

Ken Christopher of Christopher Ranch will hold a live reading of his first book, “Elephant Garlic,” on July 3 and 4 at Gilroy Gardens.

The book takes place in the “magical Kingdom of Gilroy,” where King Lion is hosting a feast, but Mr. Elephant doesn’t know what he should bring. After learning that all the other animals have their favorite food, the elephant discovers his own: garlic.

Christopher said the book aims to teach students the importance of believing in themselves at times when life may be difficult.

Complimentary copies of the book will be available as supplies last. To reserve a spot at the reading, visit gilroygardens.org/rsvp.

Culinary academy open to youth

Kneaded will host its Culinary Academy Summer Class beginning on July 12.

This class prepares young people ages 15-25 for a career in the hospitality industry. Its instructors are credentialed teachers and professionals in the food industry who guide students through a 10-day program with three-hour sessions that meet Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to noon.

The deadline to apply to the no-cost class is July 7.

For information and an application, email [email protected].

Blood drive scheduled in Gilroy

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types—especially type O and those giving platelets—are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products.

A blood drive is scheduled at LDS Gilroy, 7999 Miller Ave. in Gilroy, on July 8 from 12:30-6:30pm.

Donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year.

In most cases, those who have received a Covid-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1.800.733.2767.

Workshop on grant writing

The Gilroy and Morgan Hill chambers of commerce are joining with Assemblymember Robert Rivas’ office and California Consulting to offer a free grant writing workshop on July 8 from 2-4pm.

The webinar will highlight how to find funding opportunities, tips on writing an effective grant application, and a question-and-answer session.

To register for the Zoom webinar, visit bit.ly/2TiPI3D.

Flamenco dancer to perform in Gilroy

Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest work, “Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo,” to The 6th Street Studios and Art Center, 64 West Sixth St. in Gilroy, on July 14.

Flores de Verano will feature traditional Flamenco musical forms as well as contemporary themes. Fuentes will be joined by singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. of Sevilla, part of an extensive West Coast tour.

Doors open at 7:30pm, with the show beginning at 8:30pm. Admission is $45. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3h44bK6.

Mount Madonna School holding campus tour

Mount Madonna School, 491 Summit Road in Watsonville, will host a campus tour on July 20 at 10am.

Mount Madonna School offers preschool through high school. Attendees of the tour will catch a glimpse of the school’s Mountain of Fun summer day camps.

RSVP to Benna Dimig at 408.846.4042 or [email protected].

Youth Police Academy now accepting applications

Applications are now being accepted for the first-ever Gilroy Youth Police Academy.

The academy, open to students entering the ninth through 12th grades, will run Aug 2-6 from 8am to 2pm. Those selected to attend will be provided with an opportunity to learn about the law enforcement profession and a view of day-to-day operations and functions of the Gilroy Police Department.

The academy will be taught by both sworn and professional staff of the Gilroy Police Department. In addition, guest speakers will also provide instruction on topics ranging from patrol operations, building entries, defensive tactics, narcotics, gangs and use of force.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate and learn about several of the department’s specialized units, such as K-9, SWAT, Traffic, Mounted Unit and Drone.

Applications are available at www.ci.gilroy.ca.us/653/Police-Forms or at the front lobby counter at the Gilroy Police Department from Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm.

Space is limited, and the deadline to apply is July 23.

Completed applications may be submitted via email to Sgt. Lamonte Toney at [email protected] or may be dropped off at the Gilroy Police Department.

Those selected will be notified on July 27.

County extends income program for young adults transitioning out of foster care

The County of Santa Clara is extending its Basic Income Pilot program aimed at helping young adults transition out of the foster care system for six months.

The “Universal Basic Income” initiative was approved by the Board of Supervisors in June 2020. Under the pilot program, 72 young adults aging out of the foster care system began receiving a monthly stipend of $1,000 for 12 months, with the first payments going out last July.

On June 22, the Board of Supervisors approved adding an additional $500,000 to the initial $900,000 allocation to continue payments to the original recipients. Included in the new allotment are incentives to take advantage of financial mentorship offered through the program, and to complete surveys that will help the county gauge the efficacy of the trial.

Program Manager Melanie Jimenez Perez said extending the pilot is critical for many participants.

“Up to this point, the funding was a critical intervention to prevent youth from destabilizing,” Jimenez Perez said. “It allowed many to stay in housing or stay in school. Now, the focus of the extra time granted by the extension is for them to really come up with a plan for long-term stability. This is a tremendous and important junction in their lives.”

Locals honored at Benedictine College

Two local students attending Benedictine College in Kansas were recognized for their academics.

Sophine Le of Gilroy was named to the President’s List, and Graham Grisedale of San Martin was named to the Dean’s List.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s List. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean’s List.