Local Scene: Burrito Run a New Year tradition

Burrito Run tradition to support restaurants

Thousands of hungry motorcyclists are expected to ride to downtown Gilroy on New Year’s Day for the annual Burrito Run.

The annual tradition will see riders from across the region supporting local restaurants, and many ride to raise money for charity.

Last year, more than 4,500 motorcycles showed up, but most of the restaurants were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, said rider Vince Rondas.

Rondas said he plans on bringing his grandson to the gathering.

“We need to support local food/restaurants—and we always come hungry,” he said.

The riders are expected to be downtown from 10am to 4pm on Jan. 1.

Book sale returns to library

The Friends of the Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

The next sale will be held Jan. 8.

Prices vary from 50 cents for paperbacks or $1 for hardcovers. Purchase individual items or a full bag ($5 for members and $8 for nonmembers).

The library bookstore is open Mondays through Fridays from 1-3pm. The Friends are also looking for donations of science fiction and fantasy books.

Gilroy resident joins Biola University

Caden Booth of Gilroy will be attending Biola University in the fall, the college announced Dec. 22.

Biola’s incoming class represents students from 41 states and U.S. territories and 44 countries.

The Christian university is located in Southern California.

Gallery presents ‘Small Works’ show

Gallery 1202 presents “Renewal: A Small Works Group Show,” an exhibition featuring 20 local and international artists working in sculpture, paintings, embroidery, photography and more.

In this small works show, all the artworks are under 24×24 inches and under $1,000.

The collection of works represents growth and renewal in the time after the lockdown.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 30 at 7363 Monterey St. For information, visit gallery1202.com.

Morgan Hill Inn to host blood drive

Morgan Hill Inn, located at 16250 Monterey Road, will host a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center from noon to 4pm Jan. 5.

Walk-in availability may be limited, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting stanford.io/3srbSjC or by calling 888.723.7831. Donors will be required to wear a mask.

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First-time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification.

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type), and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

Federal funds assist families in public housing

Congressmember Zoe Lofgren (CA-19) announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide the Santa Clara County Housing Authority with $432,432 and the Housing Authority of the City of San Jose with $288,288 under the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program.

“It’s no secret that there’s an affordable housing crisis in our community, and it requires action from all levels of government,” Lofgren said. “As lawmakers work to ensure that every family in our community can find housing they can afford, we must also provide services that families currently living in public housing need to thrive. These important grants will help local families find the resources they need to meet their long-term financial and employment goals.”

Under the FSS program, public housing tenants or recipients of housing vouchers must set long-term financial and employment goals. Next, FSS coordinators help connect families to services such as transportation, childcare and employment training. As families meet their goals, the FSS program deposits credits in an escrow account that the family receives after graduating from the program.