Local Scene: Comedy show rescheduled; exhibit celebrates Black History Month

Pintello Comedy Theater reschedules show

Pintello Comedy Theater has rescheduled its comedic murder mystery “Clue: Onstage” to dates in March due to uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new dates are Friday and Saturday evenings, March 11, 12, 19, 25, 26, April 1, at 8pm. Matinee performances will be on Sunday afternoons, March 20 and 27, at 2pm.

Anyone who has reservations can reschedule for a future show date by emailing [email protected] or calling 408.337.1599.

“The health of our PCT family and friends is top priority and we will continue to enforce indoor masking for patrons as mandated by Santa Clara County,” Pintello Comedy Theater posted on Facebook. “We also strive to exceed SCC requirements by only seating guests at their own table with reserved parties, limiting capacity at the theater, and providing sealed snacks and concessions. Also, our cast, staff and families are all fully Covid-vaccinated.”

Directed by Whitney Pintello, “Clue: Onstage,” a “whodunit” based on the ‘80s movie and board game, features a screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and is written by Sandy Rustin. The cast includes David Scott, Krista Warner, Robin Harris, Jason Harris, Adrianne Wilkinson, Ariane Borgia, Ronnie Misra, Dave Leon, Valerie Valenzuela, Jayson Stebbins, James Swan and PJ Crocker.

Performances will be held at the Gilroy Grange Hall, 8191 Swanston Lane, with doors opening at 7:30pm. Admission is $25.

For tickets, visit pintellocomedy.com.

Black History Month art exhibit now open

The Gilroy Center for the Arts is hosting the eighth annual Black History Month Art Exhibit: Celebrating Black Artists from Around the World; Past and Present, through Feb. 28.

Curated by Louise Shields, the exhibit pays homage to the past, celebrates the present and honors those who paved the way for future African American artists.

Included in this exhibit is the first African American artist to gain international fame, Henry Ossawa Tanner. Also featured are Jean-Michel Basquait, James Van Der Zee, Agusta Savage, Ange Hillz, Mikaline Thomas, Kehinde Wiley, Ottis Landsberg, Moyo Okediji, Sonia Boyce and Julie Mehretu.

This exhibit will also feature artwork from Shields, Mario Christie and Claude Fergurson.

The Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St., is open Tuesday-Friday from 1-4pm and Saturday from 11am to 4pm. For information, visit gilroycenterforthearts.com.

Sign up for CERT class

The City of Gilroy Office of Emergency Services will hold a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course, free to all South County residents, from Feb. 8 to March 5.

This course covers disaster preparedness information including hazards in the area and basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and communications, damage assessment, disaster psychology and disaster medical operations.

This course is a combination of online training with one-day in-person training.

To view the schedule and to register, visit bit.ly/3gfnHlo.

Book sale returns to library

The Friends of the Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

The next sale will be held Feb. 12.

Prices vary from 50 cents for paperbacks or $1 for hardcovers. Purchase individual items or a full bag ($5 for members and $8 for nonmembers).

The library bookstore is open Mondays through Fridays from 1-3pm. The Friends are also looking for donations of science fiction and fantasy books.

Free trees available

Our City Forest (OCF) has partnered with the City of Gilroy to provide free trees to its residents.

Those interested are invited to submit a tree stewardship application at ourcityforest.org/gilroy.

OCF will send a staff member out to make sure that they plant the right tree for the space. The organization will process permits, provide the tree and teach residents how to plant and care for it.

For information, email [email protected]

County launches study to increase vendor opportunities with small businesses

The County of Santa Clara will launch a disparity study in February to identify ways to create a more inclusive contracting process with increased participation from diverse businesses—including potential vendors who face language and cultural barriers.

“Equity and inclusion are fundamental to our operations as a County administration, and that extends to partnerships with our local businesses to provide everything from construction and equipment to food and laundry service,” said Chief Operating Officer Miguel Márquez, J.D. “For small business owners who have had a tough time navigating our procurement process, we are hopeful this will open our door wider for more equitable business opportunities.”

The Board of Supervisors recently approved an agreement with MGT Consulting to analyze the County’s use of vendors from underrepresented communities across its entire portfolio of contracted goods and services. A significant part of the study will include outreach meetings to hear from local vendors, particularly minority-, women-, LGBTQ-, and disabled veteran-owned businesses.

More details on the study and future community outreach meetings will be shared as they are developed. Meanwhile, those with questions about these efforts can email [email protected]

Gessesse named to Dean’s List at University of Wisconsin-Madison

Anya Gessesse of Gilroy was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the fall 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Gessesse is a student at the university’s College of Engineering.