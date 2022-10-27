Local Scene: Dolores Huerta exhibit coming to Gilroy

Dolores Huerta’s role in farmworkers’ movement featured in traveling exhibit

The Santa Clara County Library District is presenting the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service’s new bilingual exhibition, “Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields/Revolución en los Campos,” at the Gilroy Library from Nov. 5 to Jan. 23.

The exhibit shares the story of the activist and leader, and the farmworker movement of the 1960s and 1970s. It features reproductions of historic and personal photographs with text in English and Spanish. It will detail Huerta’s life from her early influences, through the United Farm Workers’ grape boycotts and landmark agreements with grape-growing conglomerates.

“It is a privilege for the Santa Clara County Library District to host an exhibition from a distinguished organization like the Smithsonian about a remarkable woman such as Dolores Huerta,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “At a time when women were expected to only play a domestic role, Huerta and her colleagues sacrificed their own well-being to challenge the system and create a better life for farmworkers. She coined the popular phrase, ‘Yes, we can!/¡Sí, se puede!’”

Huerta will participate in a Hispanic Heritage Month panel discussion on Nov. 12 at Wheeler Center in Gilroy (next to Gilroy Library). Registration is full.

For information, visit sccld.org/dolores.

Students awarded with academic honors

Students from three Gilroy Unified School District high schools have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Eighteen students from the Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy (GECA) received National Hispanic Recognition from the College Board: Justin Bushman, Edwin Lopez, Ashton Rosso, Paola Aguilar, Wendy Venegas, Jonathan Tessmann, Maria Russo, Samuel Villarreal, James Coughlan, Elisabet Trinidad, Aidan Brown, Nicolas Navarro, Joshua Cabrera Regalado, Sarah Alvarado, Marissa Ortiz, Amanda Carroll, Araceli Perez and Lesley Prudencio.

One GECA student received National Indigenous Recognition: Alexandra Meriales.

Ten Christopher High School students received National Rural and Small Town Recognition: Alianna Mendoza, Juliana Betanzos, Caitlin Yang, Paul Crocker, Daanesh Bogale, Priam Yadav, Emma Davis, Sara Arcelo, Sicily Garza and Tyler Deveas.

CHS senior Daanesh Bogale also received National African American Recognition from the College Board.

CHS seniors Emma Davis, Juliana Betanzos, Paul Crocker and Sicily Garza received National Hispanic Recognition from the College Board.

Four students from Gilroy High School received National Hispanic Recognition from the College Board: Junior, Ana Torrico, and three seniors, Julian Anhder, Vennette Valencia and Yoali Cruz.

GHS senior, Kehsigha Njinimbam, received National African American Recognition.

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” Superintendent Deborah Flores said. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.