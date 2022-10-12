good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
67.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
October 12, 2022
Article Search
downtown gilroy monterey street
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Downtown survey; college readiness event

By: Staff Report
7
0

Downtown survey now live

The City of Gilroy is seeking feedback on the downtown area through an online survey. 

This survey provides an opportunity for residents, visitors and business and property owners to share their feedback regarding their priorities, values and concerns for topics specifically related to the downtown area.

Survey responses will be used by the City to plan improvements and other activities to support the downtown.

All those who have an interest in Gilroy’s downtown, including visitors, residents, businesses, and property owners, are invited to take the survey online at gilroy.city/survey.

For questions regarding the survey, contact Bryce Atkins at 408.846.0219.

Cal-SOAP orientation assists with college readiness

Cal-SOAP is hosting its Annual Orientation on Oct. 22 from 9am to 2:30pm at its new location, Rebekah Children’s Services, 290 IOOF Ave. in Gilroy.

Cal-SOAP is a program that helps low-income and first-generation students attend college.

At the free orientation, all members of the K-12 community are invited to participate in up to three workshops, including but not limited to: Systems of Higher Education, Financial Aid, Mental Health, and a career panel.

All 12th-graders in attendance will qualify to receive FAFSA/CADAA application assistance, and

one name will be drawn as a $1,000 Cal-SOAP scholarship qualifier.

For information and to RSVP, visit ​​southcountycalsoap.org.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Voting begins for Nov. 8 election

Michael Moore -
Voting has begun in the Nov. 8 general election,...
News

Gilroy councilmember says she will not resign

Erik Chalhoub -
Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz said she will not...
News

Photos: National Night Out 2022

Erik Chalhoub -
Hundreds gathered Oct. 4 to chat with officers and...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,422FansLike
876FollowersFollow
2,646FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Guest View: Things about mental health everyone should know

Letter: Khamis has a clear plan