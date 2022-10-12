Local Scene: Downtown survey; college readiness event

Downtown survey now live

The City of Gilroy is seeking feedback on the downtown area through an online survey.

This survey provides an opportunity for residents, visitors and business and property owners to share their feedback regarding their priorities, values and concerns for topics specifically related to the downtown area.

Survey responses will be used by the City to plan improvements and other activities to support the downtown.

All those who have an interest in Gilroy’s downtown, including visitors, residents, businesses, and property owners, are invited to take the survey online at gilroy.city/survey.

For questions regarding the survey, contact Bryce Atkins at 408.846.0219.

Cal-SOAP orientation assists with college readiness

Cal-SOAP is hosting its Annual Orientation on Oct. 22 from 9am to 2:30pm at its new location, Rebekah Children’s Services, 290 IOOF Ave. in Gilroy.

Cal-SOAP is a program that helps low-income and first-generation students attend college.

At the free orientation, all members of the K-12 community are invited to participate in up to three workshops, including but not limited to: Systems of Higher Education, Financial Aid, Mental Health, and a career panel.

All 12th-graders in attendance will qualify to receive FAFSA/CADAA application assistance, and

one name will be drawn as a $1,000 Cal-SOAP scholarship qualifier.

For information and to RSVP, visit ​​southcountycalsoap.org.