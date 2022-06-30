Local Scene: Fourth events; book sale

Fireworks show on tap; booths set up

Gilroy’s annual fireworks show is set for July 4 at 9:30pm.

The fireworks, which will be set off at Gilroy High School, can be viewed from nearby neighborhoods and Christmas Hill Park.

“Safe and sane” fireworks, which are those that do not leave the ground or explode, are permitted in most areas of the city. For information on regulations, visit cityofgilroy.org/910/Fireworks-Information.

Fifteen community groups will be selling these types of fireworks at various locations in Gilroy from July 1-4:

• Apostolic Assembly Church: 7150 Camino Arroyo

• Christian School Parents Club: 303 East Tenth St.

• El Camino Club (CHP): 971 First St.

• Gavilan College: 1203-1260 First St.

• Gilroy Elks Lodge: 825 First St.

• Gilroy High School Cheerleader Boosters: 7940 Monterey St.

• Gilroy High School Quarterback Club: 6900 Automall Parkway

• Gilroy High School Wrestling: 8850 San Ysidro Ave.

• Gilroy Police Officers Association: 8400 Church St.

• Gilroy Little League BallPark Fund: 691 First St.

• Gilroy Pop Warner Football: 8401 Church St.

• Gilroy Youth Football & Cheer: 80 W. Tenth St.

• South County Baseball Boosters: 727 First St.

• Stick and Move Amateur Boxing: 8000 Santa Teresa Blvd.

• Victory Outreach Gilroy: 777 First St.

Gilroy Gardens will also get into the spirit of the Fourth of July with various festivities taking place July 1-4.

The park will offer specialty food and summer cocktails, with activities such as a giant Connect Four game and red, white and blue cornhole.

All active and retired military personnel will receive free admission with valid ID over the holiday weekend.

Book sale returns July 9

The Friends of Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

The next sale is July 9. Books will be on sale for $5 a bag for members or $8 for non-members.

The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is open Monday through Friday from 1-3pm.

The store has many boxes of children’s fiction, as well as many books in Spanish.

Regular prices are 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks. Children’s books are 25 cents and 50 cents.

Blood and platelet donors needed around holiday

As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.

The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood and platelets donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.

In Gilroy, a blood drive will take place on July 14 from 12:30-6:30pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7999 Miller Ave.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1.800.733.2767.