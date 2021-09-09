Local Scene: Free bike repairs for children in Gilroy

Free bike repair for children

TurningWheels for Kids, a program of the Valley Medical Center Foundation, will hold a free bike repair clinic for children at the Bay Area Community Health Clinic, 9460 No Name Uno in Gilroy (on St. Louise Regional Hospital campus), Sept. 11 from 8:30am to 2pm.

Families are invited to bring their children’s broken bicycle to the event, and the Bike Doctorz will fix the bikes for free. The event is by appointment only, as space is limited. To sign up, visit bit.ly/TWFKBRC6.

Food, music and more at San Martin Airport

The San Martin Airport will present The Food Truck Fly-In, an event filled with food, aircraft displays, aviation-centered entertainment and live music on Sept. 11 beginning at 10am.

The free event will feature a line of parked aircraft on display, local pilots flying formation overhead and a 9/11 tribute skydive by Skydive Silicon Valley.

The South Bay Military Veterans Choir will perform following the National Anthem sung by Sofia Gonzalez of Gilroy.

A variety of food trucks will be offering a variety of fare available for purchase.

The Wings of History Aircraft Museum, across the street from the airport, will be open as well.

Parking will be located at 13030 Murphy Ave. in San Martin, across from the Wings of History Museum.

For information, visit bit.ly/3BNPPoE.

Book sale returns to library

The Friends of the Gilroy Library will hold a Big Book Sale on Sept. 11 from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

Prices vary from 50 cents for paperbacks and up for other items. Purchase individual items or a full bag ($5 for members and $8 for nonmembers).

DUI checkpoint nets citations

Twenty-six people were cited for driving with a suspended/revoked license or without a license during a DUI checkpoint by Gilroy Police on Aug. 27.

The checkpoint was held on First Street near Wren Avenue from 7pm to 1am.

A total of 793 vehicles were contacted during the checkpoint.

Locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests, police said.

Funding was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mayor hosting conversation gathering

The community is invited to join Mayor Marie Blankley and Community Development Director Karen Garner for Conversation and Coffee on Sept. 18 at 9:30am in the Council Chambers, 7351 Rosanna St.

The topic will be the Community Development Department and housing in Gilroy.

All are welcome to attend.

Spaghetti dinner drive-thru benefits St. Mary School

St. Mary School Men’s Club is hosting a drive-thru-only spaghetti dinner fundraising event on Oct. 1.

The dinner includes spaghetti, “secret sauce,” garlic bread, and house garden salad with Italian dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Each tray will be sold for $50 and must be reserved by purchasing in advance at bit.ly/3tlK0LS.

The deadline to purchase dinner tickets is Sept. 30 by 9pm. Donations can be made until Oct. 1 by 11:30pm.