El Pollo Loco reopens months after fire

El Pollo Loco reopened in Gilroy on Sept. 8, seven months after an electrical fire forced a full remodel of the restaurant.

In early February, Gilroy and South Santa Clara County firefighters responded to a fire that had started inside a wall of the restaurant, 6986 Chestnut St.

According to a press release from the business, an employee discovered the fire and ran to alert his manager who was in the middle of taking an order from a customer. Customers and employees were evacuated from the restaurant, and no injuries were reported.

The restaurant had a significant amount of damage that required a full remodel of the building, the press release stated.

“We are excited to reopen our doors and once again offer the residents and visitors of Gilroy a local destination to enjoy our handcrafted dishes,” said General Manager Eliana Melgoza. “Our signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken is a crowd-pleaser and the core of everything we do at El Pollo Loco. We’re truly looking forward to sharing our flavorful chicken meals and Mexican-inspired entrees with the Gilroy community again.”

The newly remodeled location features El Pollo Loco’s new “L.A. Mex” design, with a “Fire Tower” on the exterior and expanded outdoor dining and curbside pick-up areas.