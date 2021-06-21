Local Scene: Fundraising event set in Gourmet Alley, local students recognized

Fundraising event set in Gourmet Alley

The Gilroy Downtown Business Association will present Gourmet Alley: Urban Eats on the Street on June 26 from 5-9pm.

The event, taking place in the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets, will feature live music, food, beer and wine. It will also serve as a fundraiser in memory of Steve Ashford, raising funds to assist in the renovations to the Ashford’s Heirlooms building.

Attendees will also have a chance to view conceptual plans for Gourmet Alley and provide input.

Citywide power outage affects thousands of customers

Nearly 6,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers were without power in Gilroy for a few hours on June 8.

Gilroy Police said the outage was believed to have been caused by a power line getting struck in southern Gilroy. No injuries were reported.

Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts locals

Ten Gilroyans and a San Martin resident, all attending San Jose State University, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

The students are Maribel Barrera, Andriana Bodrouk, Isaiah Curiel Gomez, Bryanna Gilges, Miranda Herrington, Tran Le, Isaiah Newman, Mark Noriega, Isabel Prieto, Lourdes Sanchez and Cheyenne Duarte.

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Malia Pula named to Chancellor’s List at UMN Crookston

Malia Pula of Gilroy was named to the University of Minnesota Crookston spring semester 2021 Chancellor’s List.

To qualify for a place on the Chancellor’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average.

Hayes recognized by Muhlenberg College

Annemarie Hayes of Gilroy received The Noel R. and Edith J. Moyer Award in Philosophy during the Muhlenberg College Honors Convocation on May 13.

Muhlenberg College is a private liberal arts college in Allentown, Penn.

Gilroyans graduate from Stanislaus State

Four Gilroyans graduated from Stanislaus State in six in-person ceremonies held May 26-28.

The students are:

• Jonathon Laguna, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

• Amith Ronad, who graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

• Lindsay Marks, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies.

• Paul Ardanuy Jr., who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Local students graduate from Gonzaga University

Two Gonzaga University students from Gilroy graduated during the college’s commencement ceremony on May 9.

Teresa McCarthy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, and Max Ramos received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

Gonzaga University is a private university in Spokane, Wash.

Locals graduate from Ohio University

Two Gilroyans were among the more than 4,800 students who graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.

Miguel Gutierrez graduated with a Master of Science in Recreation and Sport Sciences, and Leticia Hernandez graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Healthcare Studies.

Chidera Nwenyi named to Dean’s List

Chidera Nwenyi from Gilroy has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the Spring 2021 semester.

Nwenyi attended Grange School. Nwenyi is a member of St. Lawrence’s Class of 2024.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

St. Lawrence University is a private liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, N.Y.