Local Scene: Gilroy Foundation grant cycle opening, public review period underway for Block Grant

Gilroy Foundation grant cycle opens Dec. 1

The Gilroy Foundation’s 2021 Competitive Grant Cycle opens on Dec. 1 and closes Feb. 1.

All nonprofits with a 501(c)(3) status, Gilroy Unified School District schools, and Gilroy City programs are eligible to apply for a grant that will serve the Gilroy community.

To apply, download a 2021 grant application, available at www.gilroyfoundation.org. Grant application, supporting documentation and copies must be submitted to the Foundation by posted mail, postmarked no later than Feb. 1.

Organizations are notified of their status by the end of March. Grants are awarded at the Annual Meeting and Charitable Giving Program in April of each year.

Since 1980, the Gilroy Foundation has awarded more than $14.8 million in grants and scholarships. In 2020, $331,566 was awarded to local organizations and programs during the annual grant cycle and through pass-through grants.

For information, email [email protected]

Public review period open for Community Development Block Grant report

The City of Gilroy invites the public to review and comment on the Draft Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for Program Year 2019 (July 1, 2019–June 30, 2020) in advance of its submission to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

This report includes Community Development Block Grant funded project activities, use of funds and statistical information concerning direct benefit to recipients, and some information on utilization of local City Housing Trust Fund funds.

Comments can be sent to the City of Gilroy, Attention Sandra Nava, 7351 Rosanna Street, Gilroy, CA 95020, or emailed to [email protected] no later than Nov. 27 for inclusion in the CAPER.

For information, visit cityofgilroy.org/284/Block-Grant-Funds.