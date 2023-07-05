56.5 F
Gilroy
July 6, 2023
San Ysidro Park
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: San Ysidro Park cleanup; Gilroy receives $350K for crosswalk

By: Staff Report
State budget includes $350K for Gilroy crosswalk construction

The City of Gilroy will receive $350,000 from the recently adopted state budget that will fund a new crosswalk in front of the Monterey Gateway Senior Apartments at 6500 Monterey Road.

The project, which is outlined in the city’s Capital Improvement Program, includes adding a “High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk,” where pedestrians can activate a stop light for road traffic to allow them to cross Monterey Road. The project will also construct curb ramps.

The funds for Gilroy were among the more than $20 million secured for projects in Senator John Laird’s district.

“While California faces another difficult budget year, it is heartening to be able to secure funding for numerous important projects that will assist in securing and improving our quality of life,” Laird said. “Senior assistance, homeless services, disaster recovery, and climate change planning and mitigation are a few of the areas we are able to tackle throughout the Central Coast.”

San Ysidro Park cleanup event scheduled

The public is invited to help clean up San Ysidro Park, 7700 Murray Ave., on July 15 at 9am.

The cleanup is part of the City of Gilroy’s “Fight Dirty” campaign, which has included events at other areas around the city.

The city will provide trash bags and grabbers. Students looking to earn volunteer hours are advised to bring their paperwork.

For information and to register, visit rb.gy/eke09.

Local students honored at Ohio University

Three Gilroy students were named to Ohio University’s 2023 Spring Provost’s List: Josephine Elelleh, Karina Melendez and Farah Jessica Ng.

They are part of the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

The Provost’s List recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between six and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Flores named to Ohio University’s Dean’s List

Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences student Brenda Flores of Gilroy has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Gilroy student recognized at RIT

Enzo del Carmen of Gilroy was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. 

Del Carmen is in the graphic design program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F;” and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology is located in Rochester, N.Y.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

