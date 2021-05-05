Local Scene: Gilroy Rodeo announces 2021 dates, scholarship contest open for nursing students

Gilroy Rodeo announces 2021 dates

The Gilroy Rodeo announced recently that its 2021 event will be held Aug. 13-15, after a year hiatus due to Covid-19.

More details are expected to be released soon, organizers said.

Flag Team practices will begin May 20. For information and to sign up, visit gilroyrodeo.com/flag-team.

Scholarship contest open for nursing, medical students

With Grace Hospice and Palliative Care is offering scholarships for students interested in medicine, nursing and social work.

With Grace Hospice, a locally founded and based company serving Santa Clara County for more than five years, is offering three $500 scholarships for students in grades 11 and 12.

Scholarship winners will be selected from submitted essays not more than 3,000 words. Essays can be personal experiences, objective opinions or a general outlook on the pandemic and the importance of social interaction with the elderly community.

Essays may be submitted to Sarah Jimenez at [email protected] by May 31.

The winner will be contacted by June 15.For information, visit withgracehospice.com.

GECA named ‘Best High School’

Gilroy Early College Academy made this year’s list as the number 12 best public school site in the state.

GECA was awarded a “Best High School” award for 2021 by U.S. News and World Report.

The school was ranked 12th out of 1,675 high schools in California and nationally ranked 110th out of more than 24,000 sites.

GECA, which has 305 students enrolled, was also ranked the top school in the San Jose Metro Area High Schools category.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the ranking methodology draws from the 2018-2019 school year using both state and federal data. The rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools throughout the country including the District of Columbia.

GECA was ranked on factors such as performance on state math and reading proficiency tests.

Other factors include college readiness using Advanced Placement examinations and graduation rates.

For information, visit bit.ly/3tfoA1w.

St. Mary School Men’s Club hosting fundraising dinner

St. Mary School Men’s Club is hosting its first drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraising event in a Covid-safe environment on May 21.

Dinners will be sold for $50 in a family style package which includes spaghetti, sauce, garlic bread, and house garden salad with pre-packaged Italian dressing and parmesan cheese.

Dinners must be reserved by purchasing in advance at eventbrite.com/e/148866139631.

The drive-thru will take place from 4-8pm at the IFDES Lodge Portuguese Hall, 250 Old Gilroy St.

Walk-ups or day-of purchases are not available due to public health protocols. Upon pick-up, you must remain in your vehicle at all times, and a Men’s Club team member will take your order to you upon check-in.

Fuccella named assistant principal at Solorsano Middle School

Anthony Fuccella was recently named the new Ascencion Solorsano Middle School assistant principal.

The official announcement was made at the April 22 Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education meeting where the appointment was accepted by the Board.

“I am blessed to be here,” Fuccella said. “I am excited to represent Gilroy Unified, and I look forward to really rocking at Solorsano in these upcoming years.”

Fuccella will begin his new role on July 1 following the retirement of Charla Mittman.

He was born in Anaheim and raised in Sunnyvale. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from San Jose State University and a Master’s degree in Applied School Leadership from National University.

He has been a physical education teacher at Solorsano Middle School since 2007, and has worn a number of hats during his time in the classroom, including: ASB Advisor, site representative for the Gilroy Teachers Association, site administrative designee, GUSD Safety Committee member and coach (cross country, soccer, and track and field).

Fuccella said his proudest classroom accomplishment is the incorporation of a bike riding and safety program into the school’s PE curriculum in 2019. This program included a partnership with Specialized Bikes in Morgan Hill, where the company donated a number of bikes to Solorsano to support the mission of the program.

“Solorsano Middle School is proud to announce Anthony Fuccella as the new assistant principal,” Principal Hilda Keller said. “Mr. Fuccella has been with the district for 14 years and all at Solorsano. His passion and drive will be a great asset to our community. We are excited to have him as part of our leadership team.”

Gilroyan inducted into Honor Society

Michael Kong of Gilroy was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Kong was initiated at Westmont College.

He is among 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.