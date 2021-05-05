Police blotter, April 26-May 2, 2021: Vehicles stolen, burglarized

April 26
• Vandalism was reported on the 800 block of Welburn Avenue.
• Theft was reported on the 1100 block of Peterson Drive at 10am.
April 27
• A vehicle was stolen on the 5900 block of Frazier Lake Road.
• A vehicle was burglarized on the 7400 block of Camino Arroyo.
• Theft was reported on the 8900 block of Murray Avenue.
April 28
• Police arrested a suspect for driving under the influence on the 1100 block of Welburn Avenue at midnight.
• Grand theft was reported on IOOF and Murray avenues.
• Vandalism was reported on the 7500 block of Eigleberry Street and 600 block of First Street.
• Petty theft was reported on the 7700 block of Chestnut Street.
• Police responded to a report of a threat on the 600 block of East Seventh Street at 4pm.
• A vehicle was stolen on the 7800 block of Monterey Street.
• A hit-and-run collision was reported on Rosanna and West Tenth streets at 10pm.
April 30
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 600 block of Holloway Road at 10pm.
May 2
• A vehicle was stolen on the 6700 block of Automall Parkway and on Monterey Street near Third Street.
• Theft was reported on the 800 block of Las Animas Avenue.
• Elder abuse was reported on the 300 block of Bosque Street at 1pm.
