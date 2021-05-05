Police blotter, April 26-May 2, 2021: Vehicles stolen, burglarized

April 26

• Vandalism was reported on the 800 block of Welburn Avenue.

• Theft was reported on the 1100 block of Peterson Drive at 10am.

April 27

• A vehicle was stolen on the 5900 block of Frazier Lake Road.

• A vehicle was burglarized on the 7400 block of Camino Arroyo.

• Theft was reported on the 8900 block of Murray Avenue.

April 28

• Police arrested a suspect for driving under the influence on the 1100 block of Welburn Avenue at midnight.

• Grand theft was reported on IOOF and Murray avenues.

• Vandalism was reported on the 7500 block of Eigleberry Street and 600 block of First Street.

• Petty theft was reported on the 7700 block of Chestnut Street.

• Police responded to a report of a threat on the 600 block of East Seventh Street at 4pm.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 7800 block of Monterey Street.

• A hit-and-run collision was reported on Rosanna and West Tenth streets at 10pm.

April 30

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 600 block of Holloway Road at 10pm.

May 2

• A vehicle was stolen on the 6700 block of Automall Parkway and on Monterey Street near Third Street.

• Theft was reported on the 800 block of Las Animas Avenue.

• Elder abuse was reported on the 300 block of Bosque Street at 1pm.

