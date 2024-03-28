Local Scene: Gourmet Alley meets Day on the Ridge

Gourmet Alley meets Day on the Ridge

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association (GGFA) will participate in the 2024 Day on the Ridge by bringing its renowned Gourmet Alley team to serve as the event’s premier food vendor.

Scheduled for May 26, Day on the Ridge will feature an all-star lineup of rock ‘n roll headlined by the Kings of Chaos—composed of icons like Robin Zander, Sebastian Bach, Matt Sorum, Lita Ford and others, says a press release from the GGFA.

For the 2024 Day on the Ridge, all food at the event will be exclusively cooked, served and provided by the GGFA, promising attendees a “delicious experience with festival favorites.” On the menu are pepper steak sandwiches, garlic bread, scampi and pasta pesto.

The partnership “highlights the culinary prowess of the Gilroy Garlic Festival’s Gourmet Alley Team and underscores the festival’s commitment to community and charity,” says the press release.

Now in its sixth year, Day on the Ridge has raised more than $440,000 for local causes. Proceeds from this year’s event will support Gilroy-based St. Joseph’s Family Center’s mission

Tickets for Day on the Ridge cost $150 for general admission, and can be purchased online at https://dayontheridge.com/. Food and drink tickets are also available for sale on the event website.

For more information on becoming an event sponsor, contact Brenda Chizanskos at 408.210.9306 or [email protected].

Garlic City Car Show is June 15

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce Garlic City Car Show will return to downtown Gilroy on June 15, for its 24th year.

Under the chamber’s stewardship since 2016, the Garlic City Car Show promises to continue its legacy of “community celebration and automotive excellence,” says a press release from the chamber.

The car show will take place 10am-4pm June 15. The event is a magnet for enthusiasts and spectators alike, drawing thousands each year, the press release continues. Attendees can expect a “vibrant showcase of custom and classic cars,” as well as a selection of vendors and an array of beer and wine options. As always, the event remains free for spectators.

Registration for car participants is open as of March 21.

This year, the chamber is inviting businesses and individuals to participate in the iconic Garlic City Car Show through sponsorships. This opportunity supports the event and promotes sponsoring businesses to a broad audience, says the release.

Established initially as a kickoff to the Gilroy Garlic Festival, the Garlic City Car Show has become a staple of Gilroy’s cultural and social calendar. After a brief hiatus due to Covid-19, the car show returned to downtown Gilroy last year, welcoming more than 30 vendors and showcasing 200 classic cars. More than 5,000 people attended the 2023 car show.

For more information on how to register or become a sponsor of the 2024 event, visit https://gilroy.org/garliccitycarshow/.

Buy books to support the library

The Friends of Gilroy Library will hold its monthly book sale 10am-1pm April 13 at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street.

Books will be on sale for $5 per bag for members, and $8 per bag for non-members. Memberships start at $5.

Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic is June 21

The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held June 21 at Gilroy Golf Course, with proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

Since 1979, the Garlic Festival Association has distributed more than $12 million to community groups and charities throughout the county.

The June 21 golf tournament fundraiser is expected to sell out. Registration includes a round of golf, lunch on the course and post-play dinner, according to the festival association. Play begins at 1pm with a shotgun start, and the format is four-person scramble.

Dinner will be prepared by Gourmet Alley chefs. Fun activities are scheduled throughout the day.

Tickets for the June 21 tournament are on sale now online at https://gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com/.