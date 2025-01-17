40.7 F
Gilroy
January 17, 2025
Local Scene: Grant applications open

By: Staff Report
Chamber to celebrate ‘Emerald Elegance’

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce will host the 2025 Spice of Life Awards gala and dinner on March 15 at the Gilroy Elks Lodge on Hecker Pass Highway. The theme for this year’s gala is “Emerald Elegance.” 

The gala will take place from 5-9pm. The chamber will announce its 2025 Spice of Life honorees. This year’s award winners include 

• Man of the Year: Jayson Stebbins

• Woman of the Year: Fran Beaudet

• Large Business of the Year: Heritage Bank

• Small Business of the Year: RAC Services

• Young Professional of the Year: Ruben Dario Villa

• Educator of the Year: Francisca Garcia

• Susan Valenta Youth Leadership Award: Manreet Kaur

• Non-Profit of the Year: Gilroy Downtown Business Association

• Volunteer of the Year: Janet Krulee

Nonprofit accepting grant applications

Gilroy Assistance League is accepting grant request applications through Feb. 21. The local nonprofit considers grant requests that directly benefit youth organizations, programs and schools in Gilroy, San  Martin and Morgan Hill, says a press release from Gilroy Assistance League. 

This year, Gilroy Assistance League expects to award about $35,000 in grants. Funds will be awarded in late April. 

A formal grant request application must be completed and returned no later than Feb. 21. To apply for a grant or learn more about supporting the Gilroy Assistance League grants program, go to GilroyAssistanceLeague.org/grants

Gilroy Assistance League is a nonprofit organization that is composed of dedicated  female community leaders, whose mission is to promote the welfare and development of youth in South Santa Clara County, exclusive to Gilroy, San Martin, and Morgan Hill, says the press release. The League raises funds primarily through their annual Home + Garden  Tour, which is held each spring on the Friday and Saturday of Mother’s Day Weekend. 

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Home Tour, and the event takes place on May 9-10.   

Heritage Luncheon is Feb. 2

The Gilroy Historical Society will host its 8th annual Heritage Luncheon fundraiser on Feb. 2 at Old City Hall restaurant. Tickets cost $30 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance.

The event starts at 11:30am with a social hour, and lunch is served at 12pm. 

The Heritage Luncheon is a celebration of the heritage of Gilroy and the people who have shaped the community for the last 50 years or more. After lunch will begin the Feb. 2 event’s program, a screening of “Seniors Who Shaped Gilroy,” produced by 152 Film Productions. 

Local residents to be honored at the Heritage Luncheon are Allan Cornaggia, Christine Flautt, Stan Sotello, Mark Spencer, Dave Sturla and Terry Wolfe. 

Old City Hall restaurant is located at 7400 Monterey Street in Gilroy.

Magazine sale helps library

The Friends of the Gilroy Library will hold their Magazine Bundle Sale on Jan. 25 from 10am-1pm at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street. 

McDonald’s Owner/Operators across Northern California through the Central Coast areas have selected recipients of the Golden Grants, based on applications by school and nonprofit organization programs that fuel children’s imaginations, education and growth, says a press release from McDonald’s Golden Grants. 

This year, Gilroy-based Rebekah’s Children’s Services and Ann Sobrato High School in Morgan Hill are Golden Grant recipients. Each recipient will be awarded $1,000 through the Golden Grants program. 

Specifically, funding will go toward the Kneaded Culinary Academy at Rebekah Children’s Services, a no-cost culinary arts vocational training program for historically disenfranchised and underserved youth ages 14-18 in South Santa Clara County.

At Ann Sobrato High School, the grant is targeted at the Wilson Reading program, a hands-on structured experience for all students to improve their reading fluency and comprehension skills, says the press release. 

A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
